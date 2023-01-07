Bendigo Advertiser

Pair of silver medals for Agnoletto, Coles at cycling road nationals

Updated January 7 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Agnoletto (left) after finishing second in the under-23 men's criterium. Picture: Bendigo District Cycling Club.

BENDIGO cyclists Blake Agnoletto and Jamie Coles both won silver medals on the opening day of the Cycling Australia National Road Championships in Ballarat on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.