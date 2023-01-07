BENDIGO cyclists Blake Agnoletto and Jamie Coles both won silver medals on the opening day of the Cycling Australia National Road Championships in Ballarat on Friday.
Racing for ARA Skip Capital, Agnoletto took out the silver in the under-23 men's criterium behind winner Graeme Frislie (46:06), who had entered the race as the favourite.
And Coles was the silver medallist in the junior men criterium, finishing runner-up to Norwood's Will Holmes (31.06).
Saturday's day two action began with the junior women road race and featured a top-10 finish for Bendigo's Belinda Bailey.
Bailey finished seventh in the 69.6km road race won by Hobart's Felicity Wilson-Haffenden in a time of 2h04:47.
In Saturday's junior men road race over 104.4km the best of the Bendigo riders was Nate Hadden who finished in fifth position.
The race was won by Norwood's Josh Cranage (2h47:25).
Jamie Coles finished just outside the top 10 in 11th position.
Bendigo's premier road cyclists will converge on Ballarat for the Cycling Australia Road National Championships.
Starting with Friday's criterium, a high-quality Bendigo group will challenge for national glory.
Familiar names headline Bendigo's hopes in Sunday's elite men and women's road races.
Chris Hamilton is back on home soil after another strong year on the world stage with Team DSM.
The 27-year-old made his Tour de France debut in 2022 where he finished 37th overall. Hamilton's sole focus this weekend is the road race on Sunday.
Peta Mullens returns to the scene of one of her career highlights.
Mullens won the 2015 women's road race and will be one of the riders to watch on Sunday.
Mullens has a busy schedule. She'll ride in Friday night's criterium and Tuesday's time-trial. She was third in the criterium at last year's titles.
Rising star Bake Agnoletto will be just as busy in Ballarat.
Agnoletto is entered for the under-23 men's criterium, road race and time-trial.
He enters the road nationals in great form after finishing third overall in this week's three-day Bay Criterium series.
Fellow Bendigo cycling product Patrick Eddy looks well-placed to contend in the under-23 men criterium and road race.
Eddy, who rides for the Development Team DSM, was fourth in the final stage of the Bay Crits.
Agnoletto and Eddy will be joined by Toby McCaig, Kobe Henderson and Spencer Evans in the under-23 road race.
Tasman Nankervis will ride the elite men criterium and road race, while Connor Sens is entered for the elite men road race and time-trial.
Sam Crome is back for another crack at the elite men road race.
Bendigo has a proud tradition of producing competitive young riders for the road nationals and this weekend appears no different.
Jamie Coles and Nate Hadden will ride in the under-19 male events, while Belinda Bailey, Milana Freer, Lucy Hall, Haylee Jack, Lilyth Jones will challenge in the under-19 women events.
Meanwhile, Dan Peck and Sheridan Hall will fly the Bendigo flag in the masters division.
Schedule for the road nationals in Ballarat:
Friday, criteriums - 2.30pm under-19 women (15 laps 16.5km); 3.05pm under-19 men (20 laps 22km); 3.50pm under-23 men (30 laps 33km); 5pm under-23 and elite women (35 laps 38km); 6.30pm elite men (40 laps 44km).
Saturday, road races - 7.25am under-19 women (69.6km); 9.50am under-19 men (104.4km); 1.20pm under-23 men (139.2km).
Sunday, road races - 9.20am under-23 and elite women (104.4km); 1pm elite men (185.6km).
Monday, time-trials - 10am under-19 men (18.8km); 10.50am under-19 women (18.8km).
Tuesday, time-trials - 10am masters (18.8km); 1pm under-23 men (28.6km); 2pm under-23 and elite women (28.6km); 3.30pm elite men (37.5km).
