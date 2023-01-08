EVCA ROUND 5 - Crows remain unbeaten; Thomas, Whittle crack centuries

SPRING Gully has kept its unbeaten record intact after five rounds of the Emu Valley Cricket Association.
The Crows defeated reigning premier Emu Creek in the weekend's Saturday-Sunday round in a game where 18 wickets fell on day one at Spring Gully Oval.
Batting first, Emu Creek's innings lasted just 36.4 overs before the defending champion was bowled out for 97.
All five Spring Gully bowlers used got among the wickets, with Alex Sutton picking up 3-16 off 10 overs, while Beauden Rinaldi produced an economical 2-4 off seven overs with four maidens.
The only two Emu Creek batsmen to reach double figures were co-captain Tyrone Downie (38) and Brett Russell (12).
The Emus had one stage been 4-79 before losing their last six wickets for just 18 runs.
Despite the Emus having a score of just 97 to defend, day one ended with it very much a case of game-on as the Crows went to stumps at 8-88 with Sutton and Isaac Willits the not out batsmen.
At the close of day one 18 wickets had fallen for 185 runs as ball very much had the better of bat.
Resuming day two needing 10 runs to win, Sutton (22) and Willits (20 n.o.) took care of business for the Crows, who were bowled out for 114, with Simon Marwood's 3-11 the best figures for the Emus.
Sutton finished the game with a haul of eight wickets after bagging 5-24 as the Emus made 7-133 off 42 overs in their second innings.
............................................
West Bendigo made the most of the invitation to bat first against Mandurang at Ken Wust Oval.
The Redbacks cracked 299 on Saturday set up by a solid opening partnership from Dylan Lefevre (43) and Daryl Rooks (41).
Lefevre and Rooks put on 71 for the first wicket, while Marcus Williamson later kept the runs ticking over.
Batting at No.5 and coming in at 3-94, Williamson crunched 95 off 109 balls with 14 boundaries and one six, but he fell five short of a century when run out.
The innings also featured a late cameo from No.10 Josh Connolly, who plundered 50 off just 32 balls with five fours and three sixes.
The pair of Connolly and Jacob Floyd (13 n.o.) put on 58 for the last wicket as they lifted the score from 9-241 to 299.
The Rangas used eight bowlers throughout the innings, with James Pietromonaco (2-22) and skipper Beau Clements (2-24) taking two wickets apiece.
West Bendigo's tally proved well out of reach of Mandurang, which after being 3-26 early in its chase was bowled out for 174 to fall 125 runs short.
West Bendigo opening bowlers Tarran Kilcullen (4-48) and Connolly (3-39) combined for seven wickets for the Redbacks in their second win of the season.
Corey Dickins was the mainstay of the innings for Mandurang, making 58 at No.3 with nine boundaries, while Storm Giri (33) and Pietromonaco (29) put on 64 for the sixth wicket.
............................................
United notched a huge 198 run-win over Axe Creek, remaining unbeaten against the Cowboys since the 2012-13 season.
Axe Creek grinded its way to 165 on Saturday after winning the toss at Longlea.
The Cowboys had been 3-117 before their last seven wickets fell for 48 runs.
Shiran Kulathunga (41), Joel Bish (35), Ash Dixon (22) and the returning Brannon Stanford (22) scored the bulk of the runs for the Cowboys.
Bish and Dixon got the Cowboys away to a strong start with a 55-run opening partnership that lasted an hour-and-a-half.
The standout with the ball for the Tigers was opening bowler James Smith.
Smith snared 3-16 off 14.3 economical overs, while Mac Whittle (2-21) and Harry Gadsden (2-24) picked up two wickets each.
In reply the Tigers compiled 363, with the run-feast headlined by a century to skipper Harry Whittle.
Batting at No.8, Whittle cracked 114 off 85 balls with 18 boundaries and one six - his third score above 50 in his past four hits.
Opening batsman Mac Whittle (68), Pat Hartney (45) and Tom Calvert (43) also had the runs flowing for the Tigers.
Jesse Trenfield's 3-34 were Axe Creek's best bowling figures.
............................................
The concentration of Sedgwick opener Greg Thomas was on show on Saturday as he carried his bat and made his second century of the season.
Thomas batted all 271 minutes of the Sedgwick innings against Marong and faced 224 balls in finishing 105 n.o. in the Rams' total of 9-224 at Marong.
Thomas - who also made a ton earlier in the season against Mandurang - and Bailey Ilsley (73) laid the foundation for the Rams with a 103-run opening partnership.
The standout with the ball for the Panthers was opening bowler Ryan Murphy (4-14).
The Panthers were bowled out for 186 in reply, with Rams' veteran Scott McKenzie leading the way with the ball for Sedgwick.
The evergreen McKenzie snared 4-30 off 15 overs, while Thomas followed up his century with 1-31.
David Blume spent 172 minutes at the crease for the Panthers in compiling a patient 55.
