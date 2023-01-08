INTEREST rate rises combined with the rising cost of living has seen an increase in the number of Bendigo families seeking financial counselling.
Bendigo Family and Financial Services have reported a five per cent rise in clients seeking assistance since August last year and helped more than 1600 people during December.
The number of families seeking financial counselling is expected to rise again in January and February and school costs are added on to house budgets.
BFFS general manager and financial counsellor Jenny Elvey said there is a greater support is needed for families struggling in the wake of interest rate rises.
"Families are struggling to meet repayments," she said. "We know there will be a spike in January and February -as there is every year - when families are trying to get kids back to school and there are increases with other things.
"In December, we supported 1114 people with food. That's doesn't include financial counselling, which we had more than 500 visits from people wanting help for their family.
"Our visitor numbers have been going up five percent a month for the last three or four months. It is higher than last year and by the end of January or February it will be higher again.
"What people were paying 12 months ago is so much different. It doesn't look like dropping back for a long time. So we are expecting to continually have high numbers (of inquiries)."
La Trobe University associate professor of economics Buly Cardak said the impact of the REserve Bank of Australia's interest rate rises would continue to be felt in the coming months.
"Just looking at what the (Reserve Bank) has done, they have wound back to .25 per cent rises rather than half a percent to see what happen," he said.
"It takes time to process. Those initial May rate rises didn't filter through until July or August. So there is still at least one of rises to come through to mortgage repayments, which means people will have to adjust.
"The point of raising rates is to address inflation and to adjust spending and borrowing rather than causing more pain."
Dr Cardak said people coming off long-term fixed mortgage rates would face higher repayments this year.
"That's where we might see problems," he said. "In the next six months people coming off a three-year fixed rate set during the pandemic might have higher repayments."
As well as rising mortgage repayments, Mr Elvey said petrol prices and the use of credit services were putting strain on people's budgets.
"Petrol prices are an issue for those living in a regional area where public transport is not always available for everyone," she said. "Insurance prices for are also a lot higher than last year.
"Also there are things like AfterPay and credit services being used for bills and to buy food. People are then left with debt as well as having to buy food next months, so it puts them further behind.
Ms Elvey said it was important people sought assistance before falling behind in their repayments.
"People often put off finance counselling for a while because perhaps they think they can work it out themselves," she said.
"If you have got a mortgage you are unable to pay, and you leave it couple months, you end up behind.
"It's harder to work something out when you have debt to repay as well as regular (mortgage) payments. So it is a matter of getting in before you fall behind."
BFFS assists people but providing financial counselling, helping find the best energy prices, assisting with utility relief, No Interest Loan or disaster relief grant applications.
"We're here to support them. We might be able not solve all your outcomes but we can work to protect people's assets," Ms Elvey said
Dr Cardak hoped in 12 to 18 months time inflation would stablise or begin to slowly come down.
"In the next year and a half inflation will hopefully be under control and (the RBA) can start stabilising rates, if not lowering them," he said.
"In the mean time, you want to be cautious with spending and build a buffer in case you face unexpected cost increases or have an emergency.
"I have no idea how impossible it feels for some people but it will get better eventually. Nothing lasts for ever."
To seek financial counselling through Bendigo Family and Financial Services visit www.bffs.org.au, find their Facebook page or phone 5441 5277.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
