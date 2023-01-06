Police are hoping to locate an 81-year-old man who has been reported missing.
Barry, 81, from Campbells Creek was last seen in Bowyer Street about noon on Friday, January 6.
Police believe he has mild dementia.
Read more:
It is believed Barry was headed to Warrong and is travelling in a 2014 white Ford Falcon sedan with the registration 1DW-6KF.
Anyone with information about Barry is urged to contact Castlemaine Police Station on (03) 5470 4100.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.