Behrens takes hat-trick in Bendigo's thrilling grand final victory

A stunning all-round performance from Hugh Behrens and a cool head from Clayton Smith were the catalyst for Bendigo's win in the under-15 grand final at Northern Rivers Junior Country Week.
The under-15 and under-13A squad were the only BDCA teams to win on a tightly-contested grand final day.
At White Hills, Behrens took a hat-trick to complete the Shepparton innings and finished with figures of 6-30 off 8.5 overs.
Maysen Pettersen took a catch for the first leg of the hat-trick before the accurate Behrens clean bowled his next two victims to complete the rare feat.
Behrens' new-ball partner Kobey Hunter (3-8 off nine overs) bowled superbly as Shepparton posted 167 all out, thanks largely to Kaleb Gilmour's fine 67.
After his heroics with the ball, Behrens appeared to have Bendigo on track for a relatively comfortable victory when he guided his side to 3-126 with the bat.
However, the wheels fell off when Pettersen fell for 19. Behrens was given out lbw for 51 in the middle of a 6-25 collapse.
That left Bendigo with 17 runs to win with one wicket in hand.
With the pressure on, Smith and number 11 Angus O'Brien rose to the challenge.
They saw off key Shepparton bowler Jake Davidson (4-26) and then set about scoring the winning runs.
Smith (25 not out) put away the loose balls and ran well between wickets, while O'Brien (two not out) played his role in a match-sealing 19-run stand.
Fittingly, Smith hit a boundary off the final ball of the 43rd over to secure the premiership.
A captain's knock from Lachlan McKay guided Bendigo to a thrilling two-wicket win over Shepparton in the under-13A grand final.
Chasing Shepparton's total of 99, Bendigo was in all sorts of trouble at 4-5 after Shepparton opening bowler Oliver Wilson tore through the top-order.
4-5 became 5-29 before McKay and Will Donnelly dug in to keep Bendigo in the game.
They added 39 for the sixth wicket before Donnelly (10) became Wilson's fifth wicket for the day.
Wilson claimed his sixth wicket a short time later to leave Bendigo 7-75 with 29 balls remaining.
McKay and Miller Polglase increased the run rate and lifted Bendigo to within seven runs of victory with two overs remaining.
Polglase was run out for 10 off the first ball of the penultimate over and Shepparton was back in the game.
McKay and Astin Clayton stayed calm and worked four singles to leave the equation three runs to win off the final over.
Two dot balls to start the last over made the task tighter for Bendgo, but Clayton responded with two runs off the third ball to level the scores.
On the next delivery he found the boundary and Bendigo celebrated a hard-fought win.
McKay finished 45 not out off 99 balls - a mature innings from someone so young.
Wilson was just as impressive for Shepparton and finished with the brilliant figures of 6-20 off eight overs.
Earlier in the day, Bendigo's bowlers shared the workload in restricting the visitors to 99.
Seven bowlers took wickets, with Xavier Stone (1-2 off four overs), Louis Travaglia (1-3 off three overs) and Charlie Macumber (1-7 off 6.1 overs) very accurate.
Seymour proved too good for Bendigo in the under-13B decider.
After originally thinking they'd missed out on qualifying for the grand final on net run rate, Bendigo advanced at Shepparton's expense after a recalculation.
Raff Gallagher (48), Paddy Carmody (23) and Jed Monaghan (21) batted well to guide Bendigo to what looked like a competitive total of 144.
However, Seymour's batting power came to the fore and the visitors won by six wickets with more than 11 overs to spare.
Opener Edison Waghorn smashed 10 boundaries in his 54 off 65 balls, while captain Matthew Wal backed up his 3-35 with the ball by making an unbeaten 41 with the bat.
Carmody (1-10) and Jack Hargreaves (1-15) were the pick of Bendigo's bowlers.
Shepparton was crowned under-14 premiers after defeating Bendigo by 49 runs at Tannery Lane.
Shepparton handled the tough batting conditions better than Bendigo.
The visitors posted 7-128 off their 40 overs despite some fine bowling from Bendigo's Noah Willits (3-19 off seven overs).
In reply, Bendigo was under pressure from the outset as the top-order crumbled to be 4-14.
Willits gave Bendigo a glimmer of hope, but wickets kept falling around him.
When he was run out for a fine 30 off 58 balls Bendigo's hopes were dashed.
The home side was bowled out for 79 in the 29th over.
Bendigo's unbeaten run in the under-16 division came to a grinding halt on grand final day.
Bendigo defeated Shepparton soundly on Thursday, but the grand final was a different story as the visitors cruised to a nine-wicket win.
Jed Daniels (23) and Harvey White (20) were the only Bendigo batters to reach 20 in a team total of 119 at Huntly.
Shepparton's Mitchell Walters, who didn't bowl in Thursday's game, had the brilliant figures of 5-23 in the final.
Shepparton duo Sam O'Brien and Oscar Lambourn made five runs between them in the preliminary round encounter, but showed their class in the final with an unbroken stand of 102 for the second wicket.
Lambourn made 63 not out off 61 balls and O'Brien finished 43 not out in Shepparton's score of 1-122 in 25.2 overs.
Sunraysia under-17s completed an unbeaten week when it defeated Goulburn Murray by four wickets in the grand final.
Chasing 142 for victory at Weeroona Oval, Sunraysia made 6-142 off 37 overs.
Sunraysia's Lewis Dichiera (55 and 2-25) was player of the match, while Beau Kiel (3-26 and 12 not out) made a handy contribution.
Cohan Hooper (32) was best for Goulburn Murray.
Gisborne overcame a brilliant spell of bowling from Goulburn Murray's Sophie Good to dominate the under-14 girls grand final.
Gook took 5-7 off five overs, but Gisborne still managed to score an imposing 8-166 off its 40 overs.
Skipper Bridget Stute (46) and Lola Coppin (43) impressed with the bat for Gisborne.
In reply, Goulburn Murray was bowled out for 52, with Gisborne opening bowler Emmerson Dempsey taking 3-5.
Shepparton (104) edged out Gisborne (89) by 15 runs in the under-17 girls final at North Bendigo.
Tamsyn Hutchins (28 and 1-12) and Alyse O'Connell (21 and 1-14) were in good form for Shepparton.
Isablle SHaw (3-12) bowled well for Gisborne.
Gisborne's run chase was hampered by seven run outs. Nikola Cox tops-cored with 26.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.