Behrens takes hat-trick in Bendigo's thrilling grand final victory

By Adam Bourke
Updated January 6 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 6:00pm
Bendigo under-13B bowler Zac Cavalier appeals successfully for a wicket in the Country Week grand final. Picture by Darren Howe

A stunning all-round performance from Hugh Behrens and a cool head from Clayton Smith were the catalyst for Bendigo's win in the under-15 grand final at Northern Rivers Junior Country Week.

