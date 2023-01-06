In the midst of summer and on the tail of a third La Nina, experts are warning the public not to discount the risk of fires.
La Trobe University psychology and public health adjunct Professor Jim McLennan said, because of climate change and the destabilising of historic climate patterns, it is hard to talk about usual or typical weather.
Nonetheless if north central Victoria were to get the "normal" dry January and February weather, with reasonably hot days and drying winds, that could spell disaster.
"Within central Victoria, the heavy rains in October and November mean there already is a massive increase in the amount of grass that's around on unregulated land," he said.
"That grass is likely to cure quickly and then there will be an above average threat from grass fires.
"We're used to shots on television of massive forest fires and trees burning and all the rest of it and perhaps that leads some of us to underrate the dangers that grass fires can pose.
"They are bloody hot and certainly, historically, there have been quite a number of fatalities caused by grass fires, they move very quickly, especially if they're pushed up a bit of a slope by even moderate wind."
The prime example are the 2009 Black Saturday fires of 2009 which killed 173 people include one person in Eaglehawk.
"They came at the end of what we call the millennium drought which was nine years of generally below average rainfalls and above average summer temperatures," Adjunct Prof McLennan said.
"So it just takes a much longer time for forest areas to dry out sufficiently to pose a really severe threat."
His La Trobe University life sciences colleague Professor Michael Clarke agrees and said that's why the Mallee and northern country are rated as a high fire risk when the rest of the state is moderate.
"I've done a lot of my research in the Mallee, and we have our biggest and most extensive fires in the Mallee after wet years," Prof Clarke said.
"That's because the grasses that are produced link up the fuels so normally there would be gaps between them, alleys of bare ground.
"But after these wet years, some people refer them as stipa years after the grass that grows out there, what they fear is continuity or connectivity of fuels.
"If the grass dries out, it only takes several days of really hot weather, and you've gone from benign conditions to quite dangerous conditions."
Prof Clarke said people need to be aware of those risks and make sure they think about how they will respond if there is a fire.
"Have they got their app set up to notify them and fires in their area?" he said.
"Have they done the preparations beforehand to reduce some fuels around their properties and their assets?"
Professor Clarke said a lot of effort is put in by local councils and and government agencies to reduce fuels by mowing or slashing, and during La Nina that needs to be done multiple times.
"So it needs to be collaborative, obviously, between government agencies, councils and private landowner," he said.
"A collaborative effort is going to make it effective across the landscape, not expecting agencies to do it on your behalf all the time."
Adjunct Prof McLennan said researchers think of three main residences that are in danger from bushfires; urban bushland fringes, houses in small rural towns that tend to be on big blocks with a bit of vegetation around and isolated rural dwellings that are essentially farm houses.
The key elements of that risk are vegetation and house ignitability.
McLennan said plants, vegetation, door mats and other items or plants of the house itself can often catch fire.
Through his research he said he had seen plenty of rosemary bushes and vine leaves on verandas, for example, catch fire and cause significant damage.
"New houses are not the problem, it's the older houses and the cost involved in retrofitting, replacing wooden sidings with metal ones, replacing old tiles with Colorbond steel roofs, those kinds of things," he said.
"The vulnerability of older houses has become a major source of concern."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
