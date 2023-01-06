Update, 6.30pm
The cause of a blaze that broke out on the roof of Hardwicks abattoir in Kyneton on Friday afternoon was yet to be determined but wasn't deemed to be suspicious, firefighters said.
Incident controller Tristan Smith said Kyneton brigade had been called to the Knight Court factory just after 3pm.
Thirteen appliances, from Kyneton, Lancefield, Woodend, Malmsbury, Carlsruhe and Tylden, alongside FRV crews, attended the fire and breathing apparatus was employed.
"We had a bit of trouble accessing the fire but we had it out in approximately an hour," Mr Smith said.
Police, WorkSafe and Macedon Ranges Shire Council were also called to the scene and the CFA issued a community advisory.
More than 100 staff had been evacuated from the factory before firefighters arrived and no livestock were in the area of the fire.
"The CFA are working with Hardwick to get the business open and production resumed," Mr Smith said.
The incident was declared under control at 4.22pm.
4.35pm: Firefighters may have brought a major Kyneton fire under control but are expected to remain on scene for some time.
They are still to confirm whether the fire is fully extinguished but have successfully dealt with its main body.
4pm: Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are understood to have found their way to the source of a blaze inside the factory.
Others are targeting their hoses on flames coming out of the roof as they attempt to bring the fire under control.
All fire crews are trying to contain the fire to the factory building's roof cavity.
The fire broke out at the two storey building at the Knight Court a little under an hour ago.
Crews from the CFA and Fire Rescue Victoria are currently responding.
The factory is understood to contain meat, a CFA spokesperson said.
About 50 people are thought to have safely evacuated when the fire broke out, the spokesperson said.
3.40pm: The CFA is warning people to stay informed as its crews race to the scene of a factory fire in Kyneton.
"There is currently no threat to the community, but you should continue to stay informed and monitor conditions," it has said.
Emergency agencies are urging the public to keep roads clear and close doors and windows so smoke cannot enter.
They should also turn off air conditioners if they are sensitive to smoke.
The fire is taking place in a two storey building in Knights Court, near the Calder Freeway.
3.28pm: Firefighters are converging on a blaze understood to be burning at a factory in Kyneton.
Multiple crews are arriving at Knight Court and a column of thick black smoke is rising into the air at the factory.
At least eight firefighting appliances have been called to the factory premises in the past 30 minutes.
It is not clear yet how badly damaged any buildings at the property are.
The fire is yet to be brought under control.
More to come.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
