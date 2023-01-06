Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo and Maryborough locals ride 535km across Thailand to raise funds

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
January 6 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Ashton and Graeme Leach during last year's Thailand ride. The couple will ride another 535km in April for the cause. Picture supplied

Sometimes in life we meet people or see things that can leave a lasting mark.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.