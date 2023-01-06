Sometimes in life we meet people or see things that can leave a lasting mark.
This was definitely the case for Maryborough Ballarat Real Estate sales manager Kate Ashton and IT of Things Bendigo's Graeme Leach, who have put their bodies on the line for a good cause after such an experience.
Three years ago, after attending many real estate conferences, Ms Ashton - along with another 70 real estate professionals from across the world - committed to be a part of Digital Live Ride.
It was a journey cycling 535km over five days in humidity, heat and a variety of country scenery, in parts of Thailand not often travelled by tourists.
"My life changed," Ms Ashton said.
"On the last day of the ride, we came into a home full of displaced children.
"I saw a child that organisers said would only have a few months to live, but when I went back last year, he was alive and had just learnt to talk."
The initiative began after Peter Baines spent the best part of his career leading teams in the face of international crisis and disaster.
Mr Baines was part of the leadership team that deployed into Bali after the bombings of 2002, which claimed 202 lives.
He was the leader of the Australian and International teams in Thailand following the south-east Asian tsunami that claimed 5395 lives in the country alone.
Mr Baines spent several months assisting in the building of the international response to face what was - and what remains - the world's largest Disaster Victim Identification effort.
"Seeing all the displaced children in tents made him wonder what could be done differently to help," Ms Ashton said.
Thus, the Hands Across the Water charity was born.
"I'd done it one year and I asked Graeme if he wanted to join me and he did," she said.
"The reason was to give back, come together as an industry, and to raise much-needed funds for Hands Across the Water, a charity giving less fortunate children in Thailand a choice for their futures."
Ms Ashton said training was in full-swing on the local roads around the Goldfields in order to become not just climatised to the hot weather, but also hills that await them on the coastal ride in April.
In the meantime, the riders have encouraged Mr Baines to make a trip to Maryborough next month as a way of encouraging others to take part and continue their fundraising effort.
There will also be a social bike ride with Mr Baines, Mr Leach and Ms Ashton on February 19 which will run from Maryborough to Dunolly and back.
The Peter Baines event will take place on Saturday, February 18 at the Maryborough Highland Society.
You can attend the event by contacting Ms Ashton on 0418 521 346 or Mr Leach on 0418 506 965.
You can also donate to the couple's cause online at handsacrossthewater.org.au/fundraisers/GraemeandKateRealEstateKate/digital-live-coastal-ride-2023
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
