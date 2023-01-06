Greater Bendigo has recorded 296 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.
According to the Department of Health data, the municipality recorded 42 cases in the 24 hours leading up to January 6.
There are now 239 active cases in the region.
In other parts of the states, the Macedon Ranges added 91 during the week, and 20 in the last day.
Meanwhile, Mount Alexander recorded 40 COVID-19 cases in seven days and five in a day, while Central Goldfields added 25 and two new respectively.
Campaspe tallied 67 during the week and 10 since Thursday, and Gannawarra recorded 15 and zero respectively.
Buloke recorded three cases in the past week and none in the last day, while Loddon added 21 in the past seven days and zero in the last 24 hours.
The data says there were 12,349 COVID-19 cases reported in Victoria this week, a decrease of 25.3 per cent on the previous week.
The average daily number of new cases this week was 1764, down from 2367 last week.
There are now 9889 active cases across the state.
There are 545 COVID patients in Victorian hospitals, including 35 COVID patients, with eight cleared cases, in intensive care.
There are nine COVID patients on a ventilator.
Sadly, a total of 108 COVID-19 related deaths were reported to the Department in the past week.
An average of 15 deaths were reported each day in the past week.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser.
