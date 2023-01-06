Nephew Of Sonoko takes aim at Group 1 Maori Mile

AFTER an astonishing 2022 season during which the highlights came thick and fast for Nephew Of Sonoko, Sutton Grange trainer Ross Graham can't wait to see what comes next.
That journey kicks off at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway on Saturday night in the Group 1 Aldebaran Park Maori Mile.
Nephew Of Sonoko - an impressive winner of a qualifying round heat and a finalist in last year's Inter Dominion Trotters Championship - will be contesting the $75,000 feature on his home track for the first time.
The seven-year-old son of underrated trotting sire Danny Bouchea might be an early $51 chance on the TAB fixed odds market, but more than proved his standing among the nation's elite trotters with a swag of Group race and free-for-all wins last season, including three straight at Melton during June and July.
It has left Graham and his fellow connections ultra-excited about the future, starting with the prestigious Maori Mile.
While the top-two in the market Majestuoso ($1.85) and Im Ready Jet ($3.10) have drawn exceptionally in barriers two and one respectively and the third-favourite Ollivici coming from inside the second row, the astute local trainer is confident about Nephew Of Sonoko making his presence felt from barrier nine.
"Those two favourites have drawn really well, but he'll get to follow them out. There's nothing wrong with the way he is going," Graham said
"His last run (at Geelong on Boxing Day) was good I thought.
"The way the draw worked out, all the favourite ones are going to be pretty handy.
"We'll just follow through from where we are and try and keep up, but it is what it is.
"It will be hard over the mile off the second row, but he's a pretty good short distance horse. That's more his go."
Always a threat in these big races, Sundons Courage, for Muckleford trainer Chris Angove, will start on the outside of the front row.
Second at Group 2 level at his second last start at Tabcorp Park Melton on December 10, Sundons Courage is lining up in his fourth Maori Mile since 2018.
His best finish in the race was a fourth in 2021 behind McLovin when driven by Ryan Duffy, who will again be in the cart on Saturday.
Nephew Of Sonoko, who will be driven by Greg Sugars, will be Graham's first runner in the Maori Mile since 2012 when Sassy Pinevale finished third behind My Mon Star.
Viva La Fever finished eighth in 2011, four years after his splendid fourth in the Inter Dominion Grand Final in Adelaide.
Reflecting on Nephew Of Sonoko's Inter Dominion campaign, Graham could not have been prouder with his efforts.
"I thought he was a fraction disappointing in his last heat and then in the final, the winner won from the death, and the rest of the placegetters were on the fence. We were out wide," he said.
"He moved up to them really nicely down the back, but they ran a fairly slippery last half, but I thought he did good. He just wasn't in the right position.
"Had you have said at the start that we'd win a heat ... it was a fairly good achievement really.
"Our little boy Charlie was born on that morning, so it was a fairly big day.
"We have the race photo up on the wall to show him when he gets old enough."
A consistent and ever-improving race record for Nephew Of Sonoko includes 19 wins and 29 placings from 126 starts for stakes earnings of $275,475.
Graham's second runner on Cup night comes up in race eight, with Major Manbar returning to the scene of his last-start Elmore Pacing Cup victory in the NR 75 to 84 pace.
