ELLEN Tormey admits Bernie Winkle will have his work cut out for him from the outside of the back row in Saturday night's Group 2 Bendigo Pacing Cup (2650m), but she is anticipating another honest performance from the much-loved veteran pacer.
The Junortoun-based reinswoman has enjoyed a remarkable association with Bernie Winkle, who last year broke the record for the most number of lifetime wins by a horse at a single Victorian track, with his 36th race win at Mildura's City Oval Paceway.
The previous record had stood for 30 years.
Bernie Winkle earned a cult following after being sent north to Mildura by his owners Eric and Heather Anderson during the regional racing period in 2020, peeling off 10 straight wins and 11 from 13 starts.
He has since boosted his Mildura tally to 38 wins following back-to-back victories in September and October last year.
Tormey, who notched up some significant milestones of her own in 2022 by surpassing 800 career wins and posting a career-high 133 wins for the season, and has been in the sulky for 25 of Bernie's 61 career wins from 277 starts, said the barrier draw had unfortunately provided no favours.
"Poor Bernie, he doesn't have much luck with these random barrier draws," she said.
"He likes being driven along the fence, but I'm sure he will be running on."
Bernie Winkle, an early 100-1 chance, will be having his first start since his fifth placing at Melton in mid-December.
The now 10-year-old has won three and been placed three times in his last 10 starts, which followed some ultra-competitive efforts in free-for-all grade at Melton.
"He's definitely not out of place in those free-for-alls, but he just never seems to draw well and you don't use him out of the gate," Tormey said.
"It would be nice to get that good draw."
Bernie Winkle, who is one of three Cup runners for Strathfieldsaye trainer Julie Douglas alongside Torrid Saint and Rick Reilly, is making his second appearance in the Bendigo Pacing Cup.
He finished fifth in the 2019 race won by San Carlo for Stephen O'Donoghue and Rebecca Bartley, beating home half of the field.
All three Douglas runners have drawn on the back row, with Rick Reilly in eight and Torrid Saint alongside him in nine.
Tormey, who drove Rick Reilly in last year's Cup, felt barrier nine was 'not too bad of a draw' for Torrid Saint, who is the best fancied of the stable's runners at $12 on the TAB fixed odds market.
"One, two, eight or nine are not the worst draws for him. The less work you do with him over the long distance, the better," she said.
"He's more of a sit-sprinter, so he'll just follow through and not do much work, I presume, and be running on at the end."
Tormey's only other drive for the night comes up in race one for her father John Tormey aboard Tupelo Beach.
The six-year-old will be having his seventh start for the stable after previously being trained at Bendigo by Alex Ashwood and before that Nathan Purdon and Kevin Pizzuto, and produced his best effort when third at his last start at Maryborough on December 29.
"He just needs a bit of speed on and to have a quiet run. He's quite fast, but not overly strong," Tormey said.
"He probably needs to find an easier race."
After posting a career-best mark in driving wins for the third straight year in 2022, Tormey, who is closing in on 900 career wins, has a surprise goal for 2023.
"Driving a Group 1 winner would be nice and while every year I go out and try and be better than the last, I never get ahead of myself or have high expectations because I feel you can be disappointed," she said.
"But I think focusing on more things at home would be nice (this year), especially dad's horses.
"That's probably a bigger goal. Dad had his best season last season, so to better that would be great.
"The travelling I have been doing for quite a while, so if I don't get as many drives it doesn't overly worry me much. I'm happy staying home and working the horses.
"You get a lot of satisfaction from winning for people who are good to you, but I also get a lot of satisfaction and fun getting the winners with dad."
