Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bernie Winkle aims to put best foot forward in Bendigo Pacing Cup

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 6 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 12:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bernie Winkle, driven by Ellen Tormey, wins at Shepparton last July. The 10-year-old is one of three Julie Douglas-trained runners in Saturday night's Group 2 Bendigo Pacing Cup. Picture by Stuart McCormick

ELLEN Tormey admits Bernie Winkle will have his work cut out for him from the outside of the back row in Saturday night's Group 2 Bendigo Pacing Cup (2650m), but she is anticipating another honest performance from the much-loved veteran pacer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.