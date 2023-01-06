Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Central Victoria well represented for Essendon in QEO Premier clash against Richmond

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated January 6 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 11:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Sandhurst leg-spinner Liam Bowe will be back on the QEO on Saturday with Essendon against Richmond.

CENTRAL Victoria will be well represented in the Essendon team that takes on Richmond in their Premier Cricket match at the Queen Elizabeth Oval on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.