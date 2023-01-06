Central Victoria well represented for Essendon in QEO Premier clash against Richmond

CENTRAL Victoria will be well represented in the Essendon team that takes on Richmond in their Premier Cricket match at the Queen Elizabeth Oval on Saturday.
Essendon will be captained by former Bendigo batsman James Seymour, while the Bombers' team also features ex-Sandhurst leg-spinner Liam Bowe and Maryborough paceman Cameron McClure.
Seymour, who is the second leading run-scorer in Premier Cricket this season with 429, will open the batting and McClure, who made his Sheffield Shield debut for Victoria earlier this year, will open the bowling.
It's a crunch game for both sides, which are separated by just two points on the ladder with Richmond (31 points) fifth and Essendon (29) seventh.
"It has been a long time since I've had the chance to play some cricket on the QEO, so I'm really looking forward to getting out there again," Bowe said on Friday.
"It should be a really good game of cricket with the two sides close on the ladder."
Bowe, 25, is in year six with the Bombers and heads into Saturday's contest having taken 11 wickets from seven games this season, with a best return of 3-32 off 10 overs against Greenvale.
"I probably would like to have kept my economy rate down a bit, but I've been bowling at the back end of the innings," said Bowe, who recently ticked over the 100-game milestone for the Bombers.
"Hopefully, there's a bag of wickets around the corner at some point in the season, but at the moment my main focus is trying to get the economy rate down a bit."
The Richmond side will be captained by all-rounder Dom Matarazzo, who has previously played in the BDCA Twenty20 competition as a marquee player with Strathdale-Maristians.
The Tigers side also features paceman Mitch Perry, who is part of the Victorian squad, and wicket-keeper Scott Edwards, who captained the Netherlands at the recent Twenty20 World Cup.
Saturday's game starts at 11am.
Essendon - James Seymour (c), Michael Hill, Liam Molloy, Isaac Willett, Ravindu Fernando, Chris Williams, Liam Bowe, Lachlan Busk, Cameron McClure, Farzan Chowna, Tom O'Donnell.
Richmond - Dom Matarazzo (c), Scott Edwards, Jordan Hesline, Yash Pednekar, Brendan Rose, Jonathan D'Rozario, Sam Mills, Reiley Mark, Shobit Singh, Dhruval Parikh, Mitch Perry.
