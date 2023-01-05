BDCA - Square's Johnson to tick off another career milestone with game No.350

MORE than 30 years ago Scott Johnson stepped foot on a BDCA first XI field for the first time with Golden Square against White Hills.
And when he takes to the field against White Hills again on Saturday, Johnson will be doing so for his 350th first XI game with the Bulldogs as his career of extraordinary longevity reaches another milestone.
Johnson, who made his first XI debut in 1991 as a 15-year-old, will notch the milestone at Wade Street in the Bulldogs' first game of 2023.
According to the records of BDCA historian Darren Rodda, Johnson will become just the second player in BDCA history to play 350 first XI games behind only Max Taylor's 389 for Eaglehawk and White Hills between 1968 and 2001.
Johnson is also one of just four players in the BDCA's 10,000 run club.
With a tally of 10,211 runs, he joins Heath Behrens (11,579), Leon Grose (10,407) and Wayne Walsh (10,068) in the exclusive club.
Those 10,211 runs come from 338 innings and include eight centuries and 73 half-centuries, while with the ball he has captured 241 wickets - mostly bowling spin - which includes a hat-trick taken in 2009-10 against Bendigo United.
And with five premierships, three BDCA Cricketer of the Year awards and nine times first XI club champion, it has certainly been a career that has had plenty packed into it that by Johnson's own admission back on the eve of his 300th game in November of 2017 had started when he was "basically picked as a fieldsman".
Golden Square restarts its BDCA first XI season in sixth position on the ladder with three wins, three losses and a draw.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.