Memorial finals highlight return to athletics track

ATHLETICS Bendigo's field and track season resumes on Saturday night with the running of two memorial finals.
The Hilson Builders-backed Sally Conroy Memorial 200m and A.L. Parker Electrical-sponsored Richard Kitt Memorial 1500m highlight a big night of racing at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill.
Heats of the Sally Conroy Memorial 200m will be run from 7pm.
Top two in each heat and next two best times qualify for the final.
Last year's winner, Eaglehawk's Cameron Smith will start from scratch in heat one against clubmates Tim Sullivan, Rosy Marsh, Sophie Scoble and Terry Hicks, and South Bendigo's Charlie Sullivan.
A winner of 10 gold medals across Paralympic Games in Beijing, Athens and Sydney, Sullivan is still running brilliantly in his late 40s. He was third in the 2022 final.
Eaglehawk's Cooper Richardson has broken several Centre records this summer and will race from 14m in heat two.
It's an all-Hawks showdown as Richardson is up against Jorja Morrison, Antony Langdon, Laura Kadri, Lily Marsh and Ana Karamaloudis.
Doncaster's Shakira Harding will race from 20m in heat three against Eaglehawk's Hugh Richard, Scarlett Southern, Roman Griffiths, and South Bendigo's Naomi Henderson and Genevieve Nihill.
Little Athletes take to the track from 7.20pm for the Bicknell's Intersport 200m heats which will be followed by the 800m.
The Richard Kitt Memorial 1500m final is on from 8pm ahead of the Little Athletics 200m final at 8.20pm.
Three of AB's young guns in South Bendigo's Logan and Chelsea Tickell and University's Avery McDermid are the backmarkers in the Richard Kitt Memorial.
Logan Tickell will start from the 2.50 mark in a race where 74-year-old Hunter Gill is the outmarker.
Runners to watch include Bendigo Harriers' Anne Buckley and Tully Lang, South Bendigo's Debby Kirne and Chris Timewell, and University's Ebony Woodward.
Bendigo Harriers' Geoff Shaw will contest the 1500m and also compete in the Rare Air pole vault challenge at this meet.
Finale to the track action will be the Sally Conroy Memorial 200m final at 8.30pm.
