Bendigo Advertiser

Memorial finals highlight return to athletics track

By Nathan Dole
January 6 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Logan Tickell is one of the favourites for the Richard Kitt Memorial. Picture by Luke West

ATHLETICS Bendigo's field and track season resumes on Saturday night with the running of two memorial finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.