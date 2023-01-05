Noel Watson hoping to repay stable with Bendigo Pacing Cup win

TORRID Saint's owner Noel Watson says he would like nothing better than to deliver the Douglas stable its first success in the Group 2 Bendigo Pacing Cup (2650m) on Saturday night.
For a long time under the guidance of Glenn Douglas and now under the direction of Julie Douglas, the Strathfieldsaye-based stable has been a staple towards the top of the state trainers' premiership for more than a decade.
But despite a glut of success, including a state second-best 193 wins and 352 placings last season, the hometown Cup has been the Holy Grail that has long-eluded the stable.
Watson, a harness racing and thoroughbred trainer in his own right, hopes to be able to help change that in Saturday night's $75,000 feature race at Lord's Raceway.
Torrid Saint, one of three Cup hopes for the Douglas stable alongside Rick Reilly and Bernie Winkle, will enter the race on the back of a short freshen up following his seventh behind Major Meister in the $100,000 Group 1 Cranbourne Pacing Cup on December 17.
It was the final stand for the gelded son of Shadow Play in a stellar 2022 campaign during which he continued to raise the bar, highlighted by his enormous second in the Group 1 Inter Dominion Pacing Championship Grand Final in December.
"I feel like I would really like to help Julie and Glenn get their first Bendigo Pacing Cup and I hope I can, They have done a marvellous job with the horse," Watson said.
"I would absolutely love to say I played a part in it, even though I'm only the owner and don't really physically do anything.
"It's been a great association with Eric (Anderson) and Glenn and Julie and the whole team over a long time."
Watson said he still felt a debt of gratitude to the stable for its role in helping him land the first Nyah Pacing Cup run at the new track, following the switch from Swan Hill to Nyah in 2012, with Torrid Saint's elder brother Saint Flash.
"I remember Eric said to me about three or four months out from the race, 'I'll tell you what we'll do, we'll win you the first Cup on your new track," he said.
"It was unbelievable. I was out in the middle of the track as an attendant, all dressed up to do post-race interviews, and all I could do was jump up and cheer when he won.
"So I figure I owe them one for Saint Flash. There'd be nothing better than to return the favour with his younger brother.
"I know they have given him a little let-up and the last one they gave him was really good for him. I'm hoping the same will happen here.
"It was only a couple of weeks, but it's enough to freshen up a horse's mind."
Torrid Saint, who will be driven by his regular driver Jack Laugher, will be chasing his second country cup win after claiming his first at Yarra Valley in early November.
It continued a year of firsts for the Douglas-trained seven-year-old, who notched up his first Group win in the Smoken Up Sprint at Melton in October.
His three wins and multiple free-for-all placings were capped by his brilliant effort in the Inter Dominion Pacing Grand Final.
Watson said never in his wildest dreams did he expect Torrid Saint, who was fifth in last year's Bendigo Pacing Cup won by Spirit of St Louis, to have such a year.
"He's a good handy horse, but he's gone from good handy to about an eighth of an inch underneath the really good ones," he said.
"It's an amazing step up.
"But again, credit to the team. It's a team effort down there at Strathfieldsaye. Everyone gets involved and is having a go, so I hope I can help them out with a win."
Watson nominated Torrid Saint's stablemate, recent Mildura and Echuca winner Rick Reilly, to be driven by Daryl Douglas, as the potential smokey in the Cup field, especially if the early $2 favourite Rock N Roll Doo is able to hold the lead from barrier one.
"I know he's up in grade, but he may only have to sprint 250m. He's a real live chance if he ends up behind the leader," he said.
"We know (Michael) Stanley will be confident, as he should be, of being able to hold and run, so Rick Reilly might end up only having to sprint that 250m - halfway around the corner and up the straight.
"We all well know Daryl's expertise and ability."
A winner of 13 of 87 career starts and placed on 23 occasions for stakes earnings of $169,233, Rick Reilly is contesting his second Bendigo Pacing Cup.
He finished 11th in last year's race after winning the Elmore and Gunbower Cups in the months leading up to the race.
