Bendigo Advertiser

Pole vaulters spring into action in Bendigo

By Nathan Dole
Updated January 6 2023 - 8:31am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Woods competing in the Steve Hooker Challenge at Zatopek 10 in Melbourne. Picture by Scott Sidley.

MANY of Victoria's best pole vaulters will be in action at Saturday night's Memorials Meet run by Athletics Bendigo Region at the Flora Hill field and track complex.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.