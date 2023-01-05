Pole vaulters spring into action in Bendigo

MANY of Victoria's best pole vaulters will be in action at Saturday night's Memorials Meet run by Athletics Bendigo Region at the Flora Hill field and track complex.
AB has teamed with the Rare Air Club to run women's open and men's open pole vault at a meet that includes the Sally Conroy Memorial 200m and Richard Kitt Memorial 1500m on the Retreat Road track.
Among those in action at pole vault will be Dalton Di Medio who soared 5.25m to claim bronze at last year's national championships in Sydney.
The star from Box Hill cleared 4.75m at the Steigen Pole Vault at Geelong's Landy Field on December 18 to be runner-up to Bellarine's Lachlan Burns, 5m.
Both are bound for the Bendigo leg of the Rare Air series.
Holder of the Bendigo Centre record for the open, under-20, under-18 and under-17 classes, James Woods marks his return to the Flora Hill complex.
Now competing with Melbourne University after he started with South Bendigo and then joined Keilor St Bernard's, Woods has a best mark of 4.80 from a runway he has charged along thousands of times.
A four-time national champion and representative at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, Joel Pocklington is also in the field.
As a teenager, Pocklington soared 5m to win gold at the 2004 Commonwealth Youth Games in Bendigo.
At 36-years-young, Pocklington pits his experience against much younger opponents.
A highlight will be the return of KSB's Wilson Cram to competition.
Cram cleared 5.15m to qualify for last year's world juniors, but a badly broken leg at the nationals in April meant he could not compete in Cali, Colombia.
Athletics Bendigo's representatives in pole vault will be South Bendigo's young guns Rhys Hansen and Emma Orme, and Bendigo Harriers' super-veteran, Geoff Shaw.
The field for the women's open includes Corio's Grace Bath who cleared 4m at the Steigen event in Geelong.
The Rangi twins, Khushnoor and Sukhnoor were gold and silver medallists at last year's Australian All Schools in Adelaide.
Others to watch include Melbourne University's Tamara Mancuso, and Geelong's Victoria Paape-Silva.
Flight one of the women's pole vault begins at 5pm. Starting height is 1.60m.
Second flight, starting height of 3m, is scheduled for a 6pm start.
Starting heights for the men's pole vault are 1.60m, 3m and 3.80m, with flights timed to kick off at 5pm, 6pm and 8pm.
It's free entry for spectators.
