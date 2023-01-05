Bendigo Advertiser

Reprieve for BDCA under-13B team at Junior Country Week

Updated January 6 2023 - 7:55am, first published 7:51am
Bendigo under-13B batter Angus McIntosh. Picture by Noni Hyett

The Bendigo District Cricket Association under-13B team has qualified for Friday's Northern Rivers Junior Country Week grand final.

