Reprieve for BDCA under-13B team at Junior Country Week

The Bendigo District Cricket Association under-13B team has qualified for Friday's Northern Rivers Junior Country Week grand final.
The original calculation of the Bendigo net run rate had Shepparton ahead by 0.03.
However, that proved to be incorrect and afgter a recalaculation Bendigo finished second on net run rate and will play Seymour in Friday's grand final.
The game will be played at Strathfieldsaye's Tannery Lane complex on the hard wicket.
Friday's grand final schedule:
Under-13A: Bendigo v Shepparton at Club Court.
Under-13B: Seymour v Bendigo at Tannery Lane (hard wicket).
Under-14: Bendigo v Shepparton at Tannery Lane (turf wicket).
Under-15: Bendigo v Shepparton at White Hills.
Under-16: Bendigo v Shepparton at Huntly.
Under-17: Sunraysia v Goulburn Murray at Weeroona Oval.
Under-14 girls: Gisborne v Goulburn Murray at Shadforth Park.
Under-17 girls: Shepparton v Gisborne at North Bendigo.
