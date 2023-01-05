Jet not set for Maori Mile fireworks, but will be Ready when it counts

IM READY Jet may likely lose the early battle with Majestuoso, but the brilliant mare's connections are optimistic she can win the war at Lord's Raceway on Saturday night.
Anton Golino's entrant has drawn gate one in Saturday night's Aldebaran Park Maori Mile, directly inside lead rival Majestuoso in the first of the eight-leg Aurora Australia series.
A headliner on the great racing card that also features the Bendigo Pacing Cup, the Mile looms as being the first of a terrific summer of showdowns between the brilliant pair.
Im Ready Jet's reinsman Nathan Jack conceded on RSN 927 an early war with race favourite Majestuoso was extremely unlikely in the showcase trotting sprint.
"I'm not too sure how fast we're going to be (early)," Jack said.
"She hasn't been brilliant (off the gates) at the trials or anything when I've driven her, I want to make sure I'm trotting, I don't want to (break and) be out the back and have no chance.
"I'd rather be leader's back or three fence and still be in the race. My main aim will be to trot early and it will be up to her how fast it is."
Once the dust settles she has certainly shown the brilliance to threaten from anywhere in the field and Jack said she would strip fitter for her first-up run at Geelong on Boxing Day, when she finished second behind Ollivici.
"I think she improved dramatically (from Geelong)," he said.
"Anton did say before the race to probably drive her a bit conservatively, because she's quite big and I probably overdrove her a fraction.
"It goes to show what sort of a great mare she is that she still nearly fought on and won the race."
And Saturday night's Maori Mile will likely be a sign of her continued progression, with Jack clear that the heats-into-final Grand Circuit feature on February 3 at Melton was the ultimate jewel in the crown.
"We are out there to win every race, but the Great Southern Star is the one we really want," he said.
"That's the one that the camp has got her aimed for. I'm sure with a couple of runs under her belt we will see a much-improved horse."
