SELECTION NIGHT - Bendigo District and Emu Valley weekend cricket teams

1st XI (vs. Sandhurst)
James Ryan (c), Kyle Humphrys, Dylan Johnstone, Bailey George, Kyle Chant, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Bailey Goodwin, Declan Slingo, Joel Bothe, Xav Ryan, Malin Adikari
2nd XI (vs. Sandhurst)
Dylan Lovell, Lachie Nicholson, Nick Rowley, Lachlan Nemet, Harper Hodgens, Aidan Goddard
3rd XI (vs. Sandhurst)
Terry Myers (c), Wayne Saunders, Randhir Bhinder, Ajay Mishra, Anil Ami, Bailey Evans
Under 18 (vs. Maiden Gully Marist)
Lachie Nicholson, Nick Rowley, Oliver Ryan, Owen Brasher, Charlie Warren, Eddie Gingell, Harper Hodgens, Aidan Goddard, Bodhi Robinson, Fletcher Atherton, Gabe Nevins, Deacon Marsh, Samuel Moran
1st XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Clayton Holmes (c), Marcus Mangiameli, Riley Treloar, Samuel Langley, Harrison Donegan, Miggy Podosky, Will Thrum, Thomas Starr, Wil Pinniger, Henry Edwards, Jake Thrum, Stephen Barrett
2nd XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Nicholas Crawford (c), Stephen Barrett, Joshua Thurston, Adam Rady, Ashley Younghusband, Marcus Smalley, Darcy Mills, Henry Rathjen, Xavier Austin, Hugh Behrens, Billy Bassett, Eamon Austin, Denath Gunasekera, Nicholas Williamson
3rd XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Curtis Tuohey (c), Connor Aldous, Thomas Williamson, Alexander Culvenor, Connor Thomson, Mark Di Fede, Adrian Cronin, Brenden Younghusband, Malachy Lahtz, Joshua Wright, Ian Clemens, Gerard Malan, Blake Collins, Aidan Clemens, Matthew Beck
Under 18 (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
No team provided
1st XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
No team provided
2nd XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
No team provided
3rd XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Andrew Nisbet (c), Jordan Lea, Bradley Muns, Mitchell Graham, Lachlan Hall, Ben Trew, Brandon Columbus, Ryan Threlfall, Daryl Muns, Michael Peters, Scott Lawry
1st XI (vs. White Hills)
No team provided
2nd XI (vs. White Hills)
No team provided
3rd XI (vs. White Hills)
No team provided
1st XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Sandun Ranathunga (c), Flynn Campbell, Ryan Grundy, Ben Hilson, Abe Sladden, Denis Grinton, Judd Gilchrist, Jack Wilson, Kyen Burrill-Grinton, Josh Simpson, Shane Gilchrist
2nd XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Mark Billings (c), Ethan Oaten, Santosh Tata, Mitch Harder, Bill Mackay, Tommi Raukola, Mitchell Billings, Lachlan Wilson, Rohan Griffin, Sam Scott, Jason Burt
3rd XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Mitchell Billings (c), Alex Hand, Joshua Dowsing, Lachlan Wilson, Sam Scott, Archer Billings, Rohan Griffin, Mark Billings, connar pearson, Shannon Kennedy Dee, Adam Marwood
1st XI (vs. Huntly North Epsom)
No team provided
2nd XI (vs. Huntly North Epsom)
No team provided
3rd XI (vs. Huntly North Epsom)
No team provided
Under 18 (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
No team provided
Under 18 (vs. Bendigo)
Mitchell Hancock (c), Connor McKenzie, Harry Mannix, Zac Justice, Callum Garlick, Byron Rogers, Oliver McKenzie, Noah Hadden, Liam Budge, Tynan Kellett
1st XI (vs. Bendigo)
No team provided
2nd XI (vs. Bendigo)
No team provided
3rd XI (vs. Bendigo)
No team provided
1st XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Cameron Taylor (c), Grant Waldron, Ben DeAraugo, Jacob DeAraugo, Sam Johnston, Jack Pysing, Daniel Clohesy, James Barri, Matthew Wilkinson, Linton Jacobs, Jack Neylon
2nd XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Jonathan Davidson (c), Shane Koop, Ryan Haythorpe, Jaryd Wishart, William Purcell, Charlie Ryan, Jack Smith, Liam Nihill, Blake Barri, Wil Tuohey, Thomas Purcell, Michael Prowse
3rd XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Will Edwards (c), Daniel Peterson, Brent Anstee, Liam Ledwidge, Billy Hawken, Samuel Coughlin, Patrick Murphy, Charlie Edwards, Rylee Smith, Rohit Sharma, Uday Nakka, Ash Stewart
Under 18 (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Callum Thompson (c), Max Schintler, Jack Smith, Jack Pysing, Xavier Carter, Kael Rainey, Senna Marsili, Jack Spencer, Jack McCullough, Byron Ritchie, Lewis Ritchie
1st XI (vs. Eaglehawk)
Ben Devanny (c), Tim Wood, Pat Felmingham, Jack Stubbs, Jed Rodda, Campbell Love, Matt Newbold, Nayana Fernando, Darcy Hunter, Savith Priyan, Chathura Damith
2nd XI (vs. Eaglehawk)
Patrick Dillon (c), Dale Ashby, Connor Lyon, Andrew Stove, Bayden Hunter, Zoltan Smyth, Mason Horne, Jedd O'Keefe, Jett Grundy, Riley Tresize, Daniel Butler, Kristian Rogers
3rd XI (vs. Eaglehawk)
Chris Cullen (c), Brenton Jones, Brent Hargreaves, Matthew Wight, Stephen Brown, James Sharam, Callum Bolton, Kobey Hunter, Max Beever, Marc Sherwell, Brandyn Barilari, Fraser Gentry
Under 18 (vs. Bendigo United)
Jedd O'Keefe (c), Bayden Hunter, Nate Rodda, Cooper Watson, Mason Horne, Jett Grundy, Jason Pohlsen, Ned Budde, Daniel Butler, William Harvey, Jack Bell
1st XI (vs. Golden Square)
No team provided
2nd XI (vs. Golden Square)
No team provided
3rd XI (vs. Golden Square)
No team provided
Division 1 (vs. United)
Paul Barber (c), Joel Bish, Ash Dixon, Stacey Kidd, Max Ludwig, Jakk Trenfield, Lachlan Watts, Jesse Trenfield, Shiran thiwanka kulathunga, Anton Davies
Division 2 (vs. United)
Ben Ross (c), Brett Waterman, Daniel Dixon, Wayne Hodgskiss, Chris Lever, Blake Hodgskiss, Connor Bulger, Axel Kerr, Vailen Hickman, Xavier Hand, Troy Larkins, Dylan Lee
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. United)
Craig Pettersen (c), James O'Bryen, Daniel Ludwig, Michael Morton, Lucas Letts, Connar Lever, Ayden Lee, Cameron Power, Brooklyn Youl, Guy Hickman
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Mandurang)
Albin Benny (c), Hardeep Singh, Anil Jose, Glarin Christudhas, Jithin Panicker, Jomy Antony, Andrews Cherian, John Jalal, Josan George, Jinu Joy, Rejeeshkumar Rajappan, Issac Ambalathummoola Joseph
Division 1 (vs. Spring Gully)
No team provided
Division 2 (vs. Spring Gully)
No team provided
Division 1 (vs. West Bendigo)
Beau Clements (c), Dylan Achison, Corey Dickins, Phillip Berry, James Pietromonaco, Jeremy Hancock, Mathew Pask, Justin Laird, Linton Colclough, James Bailey, Callum Thompson, Mand SUB, Storm Giri
Division 2 (vs. West Bendigo)
David Becker (c), Greg Bailey, Mark Roberts, Warrick Behrens, Sean Rashleigh, Caileb Dickins, Mitchell Roberts, Bailey Rashleigh, Kael Rainey, Mand SUB, Chris Garlick, Mitchell Hancock, Michael Sims
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Bendigo Strikers Cricket Club)
Damien Walsh (c), Cameron Gray, Geoff Thompson, Francis Monro, Troy McLean, Sam Kleis, Soyal Abraham, Mand SUB, Will Anderson, Matthew Ingham, Joseph Pezzelato, Joshua Prowse
Division 1 (vs. Sedgwick)
Jayden Laubsch (c), Andrew Gladstone, David Blume, Tom Wilson, Brennan Walters, Mitchell Van Poppel, Brodie Pearce, Reuben Cameron, Alex Gorrie, Ryan Murphy, Colin Moore
Division 2 (vs. Sedgwick)
Greg Toomey (c), Richard Murphy, Jack Murphy, Mark Blume, James Toomey, Lachlan Frischke, Tristian Rowe, Buddima Pieris, Amarpreet Singh, Lee Thiele, Solomon Cameron, Nathan Grazules
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Martin Leahy (c), Peter Cook, Bradley Marks, Justin Greet, Jackson Conforti, Andrew Conforti, David Page, Mark Cooper, Damien Charleston, Martin O'Sullivan
Division 1 (vs. Marong)
Jordan Ilsley (c), James Dempsey, Alan Friswell, Scott McKenzie, Dustin Elliott, Nicholas Scullie, Steven Stroobants, Bailey Ilsley, Greg Thomas, Alec Robson, Andrew Cussen
Division 2 (vs. Marong)
Nathan Austin (c), Sam Alcock, Kai Thomas, Paul Stubbs, Jamison Friswell, Craig Lock, Chris McCalman, Caleb Robson, Hunter Austin, Jamie Price, Damien Moyle
Division 1 (vs. Emu Creek)
Shaun O'Shea (c), Rhys Webb, James Fox, Alex Sutton, Jesse Marciano, Nick Skeen, Beauden Rinaldi, Lachlan Brook, Ben Daley, Jake Donegan, Isaac Willits
Division 2 (vs. Emu Creek)
Damien Venville (c), Ryan Spokes, Jayden Mannix, Charlie Bellenger, Travis Parker, Keiron Dole, Miller Armstrong, Noah Willits, Thomas Perrin, Stephen Rielley, Shaun Makepeace
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Mia Mia)
Michael Fleming (c), Stuart Robinson, Joshua Di Camillo, James Sharam, Nate Rodda, Kobey Hunter, Simon Watson, Jack Bell, Jason Pohlsen, Luke Matheson, Brandyn Barilari, Napinder Singh
Division 1 (vs. Axe Creek)
Harry Whittle (c), Tom Calvert, Alex Code, Dooley Niemann, Joe Hartney, Patrick Hartney, Jayde Mullane, James Smith, Luke Price, Mac Whittle, Harrison Gadsden, Mitchell Whittle
Division 2 (vs. Axe Creek)
Rob Gilchrist (c), Ashley Murtagh, Misha Oldmeadow, Ian Alexander, Liam Oberin, Andrew Kleehammer, Broderick Williams, Tyler James, Maciu Talemaitoga, Ashley Mayo, Mark Brayshaw
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Axe Creek)
David Rykers (c), Dennis Garoni, Nick Fitzpatrick, Chris Uys, Ted Eason, Damien Whan, Greg Gadsden, Dylan Lees, Jake Price, Thomas Hobson, Will Taylor, Lachlan Shawyer
Division 1 (vs. Mandurang)
Brent Bogaski (c), Travis O'Connell, Dylan Lefevre, Mathew Evans, Kane Newton, Marcus Williamson, Tarran Kilcullen, Shannon Murphy, Josh Connolly, Traiton Kendal, Sajith Edirisinghe
Division 2 (vs. Mandurang)
Barkley Jackson (c), Robert Williams, Grant Brown, Brad Kilcullen, Brett McGlashan, Mason Wright, Tristan Boykett, Katelyn Williams, Ethan Wright, Cohen-James Brown, Jayden Magnusson, Jack Beale
