Patrick McNamara's daughter was the one who got him into instrument making.
Holly, who came "late in age" for the craftsman, was born with a love of music.
"We started her on piano when she was about six or seven .. and she just had music in her from the start," he says.
"Every instrument she'd see when she was little, she'd go, 'What's that? Can I have one of those?'."
McNamara has always worked with wood, starting off, in his late teens, "making a few things out of reclaimed timber".
When Holly was 10 or 11 he made her a couple of ukuleles and a banjo uke.
He had spent the previous few decades making fine furniture out of reclaimed jarrah and found that he enjoyed instrument making more.
"I liked working with little bits of wood, standing at a bench, not lugging huge table tops and that sort of stuff around," he says.
"I was used to tight joinery and I had a workshop, all the machines and stuff. So it wasn't really much to swap over.
"Since then I've diversified into electric guitars, acoustic guitars, dulcimers, banjos - anything with strings other than a piano."
McNamara sources timber from the Otways through his friend Murray Kidman of Otway Tonewoods, who harvests one or two trees a year under licence for his business.
"Fiddleback blackwood and a timber called satin box, which I'm working with at the moment - I source my timber through him and I use a lot of recycled stuff as well.
"If I can, I get old broken bits of furniture. For example, one of Holly's ukes was made out of the sides of a probably 150-year-old kauri chest of drawers.
"You find good wood where you can."
It's a slow business - last year McNamara made seven instruments - and not incredibly lucrative.
"If I had to earn a wage from it, I wouldn't do it," he says.
"It's my hobby-cum work. I sell them where I can, but I'm in my seventies. I'm sort of supposed to be retired."
Online shopping has "killed music shops and instruments really", with a lot of people not really concerned about quality, and "hand built stuff" now a niche area.
But Holly, who has continued to play "all string things and also trombone" appreciates the quality.
The 24-year-old, who lives at Campbell's Creek, has crafted a career as a contemporary folk singer songwriter strumming on her father's instruments.
Having her play his creations is "almost as good as being a musician myself, which I've always wanted to be but could never master," he says. "It's the next best thing, it's fantastic."
The woodworker has nearly finished the house he has been building in Clydesdale and looks forward to having more time to dedicate to instruments.
While he has been doing it for a decade-and- a half he still considers himself a newcomer to the craft of instrument making and feels "some trepidation" about presenting his work alongside well-known artisans at the Newstead Live Instrument Makers Gallery this month.
"I do things my way," he says. "I don't really know if I do it the traditional way or not. I just looked at a few instruments and thought, 'Oh, I can do that', so I copied them. You learn bits and pieces and ways you do things efficiently but they might be totally different to some other makers."
The craftsman has invited his daughter Holly McNamara and musician Ange Lawson to play his instruments in the Made & Played section of the Instrument Makers Gallery event, which will pair performers with instruments to showcase their qualities in organised sessions at the Hub.
The Instrument Makers Gallery will run at the arts Hub as part of the Newstead Live festival on Saturday and Sunday, January 21-22, 10am-5pm and Monday, January 23, 10am-3pm.
