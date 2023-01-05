Four BDCA teams qualify for Country Week finals after thrilling day three

The Bendigo District Cricket Association will have four teams represented in today's Northern Rivers Junior Country Week grand finals.
The under-13A, under-14, under-15 and under-16 boys teams advanced to grand finals, while the under-13B boys squad missed out on net run rate by an agonising 0.03 after suffering a narrow loss yesterday.
Here's a wrap of day three action:
Bendigo and Murray Valley played out a thrilling tie at Club Court.
Chasing Murray Valley's total of 9-120, Bendigo looked in big trouble at 8-88.
Captain Lachlan McKay and Tyson Sherwell set about a rescue mission for the home side and they added 25 for the ninth wicket before Kelly fell for 14.
That left Bendigo with eight runs to win off the final two overs with one wicket in hand.
McKay hit a boundary and a two off the first four balls of the penultimate over before a quick single levelled the scores.
Sherwell played out the final ball of the over, leaving McKay on strike for the start of the last over.
Murray Valley's Bodey Webb (4-7) clean bowled McKay for 22 on the first ball of the final over to force a tie.
It was a fitting result for a great game of junior cricket.
Earlier in the day, Sherwell (2-11) and Charlie Macumber (2-13) were best with the ball for Bendigo.
The result didn't harm Bendigo's finals chances.
With two wins and a tie from three games, Bendigo plays Shepparton in Friday's grand final at Club Court Lower.
In another thrilling contest, Bendigo went down to Goulburn Murray by seven runs.
Landyn Maher's unbeaten 64 guided Goulburn Murray to 4-139 off its 40 overs.
Raff Gallagher continued his good form and took 2-15 for Bendigo.
Gallagher and Angus McIntosh added 44 for the first wicket for Bendigo before Gallagher was run out for 24.
McIntosh top-scored with 43, but Bendigo's run chase was hampered by four run outs and it eventually finished 9-132 off its 40 overs.
It was Bendigo's first defeat of the carnival.
Seymour's Matthew Wal made 36 and took 5-14 to lead his side to victory over Murray Valley and a grand final berth.
Seymour dismissed Murray Valley for 84 and replied with 138.
In the other game, Shepparton 1 (136) defeated Shepparton 2 (83).
Bendigo will play Shepparton in the under-14 decider at Strathfieldsaye.
Bendigo defeated Goulburn Murray by 81 runs at Rochester on day three thanks largely to a fine all-rounder performance from Noah Willits.
Willits made a brisk 41 off 44 balls with the bat and backed up by taking 3-7 with the ball.
Eamon Austin (34) and Finn Millar (28) also looked good with the willow in Bendigo's score of 7-161 off 40 overs.
Bendigo restricted Goulburn Murray to 80 all out, with Mitchell McCann (2-9) doing the early damage with the ball.
Jake Mulqueen (2-8) claimed two key scalps through the middle overs for Bendigo.
Shepparton (125) won its way through to the grand final by defeating Murray Valley (69).
Bendigo completed the preliminary rounds undefeated after cruising to a 98-run win over Murray Valley at Nathalia.
Bendigo had six players score more than 20 in a big team total of 5-235 off 45 overs.
Hugh Behrens and Taj Taylor both made 31 retired, Xavier Grant and Oscar Cail made 30 and 23 respectively at the top of the order, while Harry Purcell (29 not out) and Clayton Smith (25 not out) added an unbroken 47 in quick time at the end of the innings.
Murray Valley batted for 41.3 overs in compiling 137 all out.
Kobey Hunter (3-21) was the most successful bowler for Bendigo, while six players took one wicket each.
In the other games on Thursday, Goulburn Murray (169) defeated Seymour (87), while Sunraysia (151) defeated Shepparton (134).
Bendigo will play Shepparton in the grand final at White Hills.
Bendigo warmed up for its grand final clash with Shepparton by defeating Shepparton in Thursday's dead rubber at Bell Oval.
Bendigo opening bowlers Jed Daniels and Jett Grundy set up the win with a great opening spell.
Daniels (3-14) and Grundy (3-19) combined to leave Shepparton in deep trouble at 5-19.
The visitors dug in to reach 104 all out.
Kyne Burrill-Grinton (2-2) picked up a couple of late wickets in his one over of leg-spin.
In reply, Burrill-Grinton (27 not out) and Harvey White (26) led the way as Bendigo posted a five-wicket win with 17 overs to spare.
In the other match on Thursday, Goulburn Murray (143) proved too good for Murray Valley (79).
Friday's grand final will be played at Huntly.
Bendigo went through the under-17 division winless after falling to Murray Valley at Barooga on day three.
After being sent into bat, Bendigo was dismissed for 99 in 41 overs.
Henry Rathjen top-scored for Bendigo with 17, while William Bowles made 16.
In reply, Murray Valley made 5-100 off 26.3 overs.
Noah Cain took (2-20) early to keep Bendigo in the game, but Murray Valley's middle-order didn't panic.
Sunraysia (4-161) defeated Goulburn Murray (9-160) to go undefeated in the preliminary rounds and goes into Friday's final at Weeroona Oval as warm favourite.
Bendigo split its two Twenty20 games on Thursday.
In the morning match, the Bendigo bowlers did a great job to restrict Gisborne 2 to 7-83 off 20 overs.
Kylah Virtue (2-5) bowled accurately, while Sienna Barnett (1-9), Emily Brown (1-11) and Rachael Flood (1-14) all picked up wickets.
Virtue completed a brilliant all-round performance by making 41 not out.
She combined with Layla O'Brien (27 not out) to add an unbroken 92 for the second wicket in Bendigo's reply of 1-97.
The afternoon match against Goulburn Murray was basically a semi-final clash, with the winner to earn a grand final berth against Gisborne 1.
Bendigo batted first and made 5-92 off 20 overs, with Flood making an impressive 34 off 33 balls.
Goulburn Murray batted well to respond with 3-108 off its 20 overs.
Emma McCann (1-12) was the sole wicket-taker for Bendigo, while Barnett and Brown executed run outs.
Gisborne 1 plays Goulburn Murray in Friday's final at Shadforth Park.
A gallant Bendigo side went down to Shepparton by 21 runs at Dower Park.
Adelaide Bollard (2-17) was the pick of the Bendigo bowlers in Shepparton's score of 7-159.
Shepparton opener Tamsyn Hutchins made a stylish 69 retired.
A career-best knock from Meg O'Callaghan was the highlight of Bendigo's innings.
Batting at number five, O'Callaghan made 50 not out off 69 balls to lift Bendigo to 8-138 off 40 overs.
Gisborne will play the undefeated Shepparton in Friday's grand final at North Bendigo.
