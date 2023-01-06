The BDCA's top performers of 2022 calendar year with the bat and ball

Got to hand it to Bowles, he just keeps on keeping on given in 2022 he was the seventh highest run-scorer in a competition that he first played in during the 1999-2000 season as a 16-year-old. 503 runs for the year in the top order with his best patch of form early in the year with back-to-back knocks of 96 against Golden Square and 88 against Sandhurst.