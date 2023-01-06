The BDCA's top performers of 2022 calendar year with the bat and ball

AHEAD of the first day of play in the Bendigo District Cricket Association for 2023 on Saturday, we take a look back at the leading batsmen and bowlers in the first XI for the 2022 calendar year.
1 - Daniel Clohesy
(Strathdale-Maristians)
Runs: 668
Innings: 18 Avr: 37.1
Highest score: 126
Took to the role of opener like a duck to water for the Suns. Clohesy's 668 runs were the most by any BDCA player across the 2022 calendar year, with his highlight knocks 109 against Eaglehawk on January 29 and 126 against Sandhurst on February 6. Clohesy's 126 was the highest score made by a first XI player for the year.
2 - Grant Waldron
(Strathdale-Maristians)
Runs: 658
Innings: 17 Avr: 47.0
Highest score: 116
The Suns' coach was all class in 2022 with 658 runs at an average of 47. Passed 50 six times in his 17 innings and had one three-week block in March when he averaged 245.0 after three-straight scores of 116 v Bendigo, 80 n.o. v Kangaroo Flat and 49 n.o. v Bendigo United.
3 - Cameron Taylor
(Strathdale-Maristians)
Runs: 641
Innings: 18 Avr: 42.7
Highest score: 85*
A record fifth BDCA Cricketer of the Year and premiership captain made 2022 a memorable one for the Suns' Taylor. The opener peeled off 641 runs for the calendar year and averaged a half-century every second trip to the crease with nine scores above 50 from 18 hits.
4 - Clayton Holmes
(Bendigo United)
Runs: 584
Innings: 14 Avr: 41.7
Highest score: 122
The joint 2021-22 BDCA Cricketer of the Year with the Suns' Taylor. Cracked 584 runs for the year, which would have been more had recovery from an injured shoulder not delayed the start of this season. Batted 14 times for the year and five times made at least 76, including two tons - 101 against Kangaroo Flat on February 6 and 122 against Huntly North on December 3.
5 - Tim Wood
(Strathfieldsaye)
Runs: 512
Innings: 17 Avr: 32.0
Highest score: 92
Returned to Strathfieldsaye for the first time since 2012-13 and was instrumental in the Jets reaching the 2021-22 grand final. Made 512 runs for the year with a highest score of 92 against Bendigo United on February 12 in a game the Jets won by one wicket on the last ball.
6 - Ash Gray
(Sandhurst)
Runs: 507
Innings: 16 Avr: 36.2
Highest score: 109
Had the double-duty of opening the batting and wicket-keeping for Sandhurst during 2022. One of the most explosive batsmen in the competition, belted 507 runs for the year highlighted by 109 against Bendigo United on March 5. For the record, that knock of 109 came off just 62 balls with nine fours and nine sixes at Harry Trott Oval.
7 - Gavin Bowles
(White Hills)
Runs: 503
Innings: 17 Avr: 31.4
Highest score: 96
Got to hand it to Bowles, he just keeps on keeping on given in 2022 he was the seventh highest run-scorer in a competition that he first played in during the 1999-2000 season as a 16-year-old. 503 runs for the year in the top order with his best patch of form early in the year with back-to-back knocks of 96 against Golden Square and 88 against Sandhurst.
8 - Kyle Humphrys
(Bendigo)
Runs: 481
Innings: 17 Avr: 28.3
Highest score: 75
Plenty of starts across the year for left-hander Humphrys, who reached double figures in 14 of his 17 hits, but posted just one half-century - 75 against Sandhurst in a win on February 19. Made 11 scores between 20 and 40.
9 - Ben Devanny
(Strathfieldsaye)
Runs: 471
Innings: 18 Avr: 27.7
Highest score: 84
Was a lean start to the year for the Jets' captain with just 54 runs from his first six hits. But cracked 417 from his next 12, including four half-centuries with a highest score of 84 against Eaglehawk on February 26. Once he got to 20 for the year would go on to average 53.7.
10 - Scott Trollope
(Golden Square)
Runs: 467
Innings: 15 Avr: 35.9
Highest score: 54*
One of only two players, along with the Suns' Taylor, to feature in the top 10 with both bat and ball. Peeled off 467 runs for the year and was dismissed for less than 20 just three times from his 15 innings. Best knock was his unbeaten 54 against Sandhurst on January 22.
1 - Cameron Taylor
(Strathdale-Maristians)
Wickets: 45
Avr: 15.2 Best: 5-25
The Suns' leg-spinner was clearly the most dominant bowler of 2022 with 45 wickets for the calendar year taking his career tally with the Suns to 443. Took at least one wicket in all but one of the games he played with a best haul of 5-25 against Bendigo United on March 12.
2 - Sam Johnston
(Strathdale-Maristians)
Wickets: 36
Avr: 17.7 Best: 4-29
Another consistent year for the all-rounder who just quietly goes about his business week after week. Johnston's 36 wickets included 13 games where he took at least two scalps, including 4-29 in the Suns' preliminary win over Bendigo United. For the record, needs just one more dismissal to reach 200 career wickets for the Suns.
3 - Chathura Damith
(Strathfieldsaye)
Wickets: 33
Avr: 15.6 Best: 5-30
Been a great pick-up for the Jets since arriving at Strathfieldsaye in the 2018-19 season. Captured 33 wickets last year and was a key pillar in the Jets reaching the grand final in March. Standout performance was his 5-30 against Strathdale-Maristians on February 19.
4 - Brent Hamblin
(Kangaroo Flat)
Wickets: 31
Avr: 14.4 Best: 4-21
The Roos were the sliders last season, but Hamblin remained one of the competition's top all-rounders. Snared 31 wickets for the year at an average of 14.4. Took at least three wickets in five games, with his best day his 4-21 against Golden Square on November 26.
5 - Savith Priyan
(Strathfieldsaye)
Wickets: 31
Avr: 16.5 Best: 3-23
The same as Damith, has provided tremendous value for the Jets since joining the club. The left-arm spinner churned out 31 wickets for the year, picking up at least one scalp in all but two games he played. Played a big role in the Jets' qualifying final win over Strathdale in March with three wickets.
6 - Jack Pysing
(Strathdale-Maristians)
Wickets: 31
Avr: 16.7 Best: 4-29
The young quick has wasted no time becoming an integral member of the powerful Suns' bowling unit. In his first full calendar year of first XI cricket claimed 31 wickets and won a premiership. Gave his bowling average a handy boost with 3-2 against Eaglehawk on January 29.
7 - Will Thrum
(Bendigo United)
Wickets: 30
Avr: 12.6 Best: 5-15
The Redbacks' off-spinner had the best average of the top 10 wicket-takers for the year, with his 30 coming at just 12.6. Certainly showed his skill in the Redbacks' elimination final win over Eaglehawk with a bag of 5-15.
8 - Scott Trollope
(Golden Square)
Wickets: 29
Avr: 16.1 Best: 4-14
No.10 with the bat and No.8 with the ball for Trollope in 2022. The Square opening bowler bagged 29 wickets for the year, getting himself among the wicket-takers in all but one game he played.
9 - Nick Farley
(Eaglehawk)
Wickets: 27
Avr: 20.4 Best: 5-40
The new skipper led the Hawks back into the finals in March and ended the year with 27 wickets. Snared the first five-wicket haul of his first XI career with the Hawks with 5-40 in a defeat to Kangaroo Flat on December 3.
10 - Rhys Irwin
(White Hills)
Wickets: 26
Avr: 16.8 Best: 4-31
The Demons' all-rounder probably would have been a couple of spots higher had his 2022-23 season not been delayed by a broken collarbone stemming from football. Ended the year with 26 wickets with a best of 4-31 against Eaglehawk on March 12.
126 - Daniel Clohesy
Strathdale-Maristians
v Sandhurst
February 6
122 - Clayton Holmes
Bendigo United
v Huntly North
December 3
119 - Russell Stockdale
Eaglehawk
v Huntly North
February 5
116 - Grant Waldron
Strathdale-Maristians
v Bendigo
March 5
113 - Jake Klemm
Kangaroo Flat
v White Hills
December 17
109 - Daniel Clohesy
Strathdale-Maristians
v Eaglehawk
January 29
109 - Ash Gray
Sandhurst
v Bendigo United
March 5
105* - Kyle Chant
Bendigo
v Huntly North
December 17
103 - Russell Stockdale
Eaglehawk
v Strathfieldsaye
February 26
101 - Clayton Holmes
Bendigo United
v Kangaroo Flat
February 6
6-29 - Bailey George
Bendigo
v Huntly North
December 17
5-13 - Bailey Goodwin
Bendigo
v Kangaroo Flat
January 29
5-15 - Will Thrum
Bendigo United
v Eaglehawk
March 19
5-22 - Jake Thrum
Bendigo United
v Huntly North
December 3
5-25 - Cameron Taylor
Strathdale-Maristians
v Bendigo United
March 12
5-30 - Chathura Damith
Strathfieldsaye
v Strathdale-Maristians
February 19
5-32 - Ben Yarwood
Sandhurst
v Kangaroo Flat
February 26
5-39 - Cameron Salmon
Kangaroo Flat
v Sandhurst
November 12
5-40 - Nick Farley
Eaglehawk
v Kangaroo Flat
December 3
Strathdale - 17
Strathfieldsaye - 13
Kangaroo Flat - 10
Bendigo - 9
Bendigo United - 9
Eaglehawk - 8
Golden Square - 7
White Hills - 5
Sandhurst - 4
Huntly North - 2
