Flyers, Boomers double the ultimate test for Bendigo Spirit

The Bendigo Spirit face the biggest test of their WNBL season over the next three days.
The Spirit travel to Melbourne on Friday night to play title favourite Southside Flyers before facing the Melbourne Boomers in Bendigo on Sunday afternoon.
The Flyers are third on the ladder with an 8-3 record, but in the past fortnight they've beaten the Spirit by 29 points and the Boomers by 18 points.
Wednesday night's 88-70 demolition of the Boomers was another imposing performance, with former Spirit forward Sara Blicavs scoring 41 points on 15-17 shooting.
That result saw the Spirit (8-1) return to the top of the ladder, with the Boomers (9-2) slipping to second spot ahead of the Flyers (9-3).
"Playing Southside again is something we're looking forward to and to back-up and play Melbourne Boomers on Sunday is a great test for us,'' Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said
"The danger of a team like Southside is that you can't just emphasise your defence on one player.
"You have to stick to your team defence and your team rules. You have to give the team the respect it deserves.
"You have to pay attention to what every player can do because on any given night anyone can hurt you.
"It's just like on any given night any team in this competition has the ability to beat you."
The Flyers overpowered the Spirit two weeks ago with a mix of frontcourt power and deadly shooting from behind the three-point arc.
Australian basketball great Lauren Jackson was a thorn in the Spirit side, scoring 20 points.
"These games are a free shot for us to work out what the best way for us to play them should we get the chance to play them again in the post-season,'' Kereama said.
"Southside's size will give everyone problems.
"For us it's an opportunity to try some different things.
"Southside had a strong interior focus last time they played us, so clearly we have to make some adjustments.
"Melbourne Boomers had a plan last night to defend the paint, but it's difficult when they (Southside) shoot the ball at a good clip from the perimeter.
"That's what they did to us last time, so best laid plans can fall on their face.
"We'll make some small adjustments (from last time), but nothing monumental."
The Spirit last played on December 28 in Adelaide and the past week has been anything but smooth sailing.
"We've had a few illnesses and small niggly injuries,'' Kereama said.
"We've had players who have had COVID symptoms, but haven't been testing positive, so it's been a bit of a juggling act.
"The wellbeing of the group is our first priority, so we've held people out of training to make sure any sickness doesn't spread.
"Lucky we have such a big squad which allows us to maintain a strong training base.
"It's been a challenge... but we'll be ready to go.
"It doesn't change our game plan. What we do is based on team defence and team principles, not a singular person being relied on to do x, y and z.
"Yes, we have some very talented players, but we don't rely on one or two players to do the heavy lifting."
On a positive note, guard Abbey Wehrung will return to the line-up after recovering from illness.
Wehrung's defence and scoring punch will be crucial, particularly considering Tessa Lavey remains sidelined with a calf injury.
"We're very happy to have Abbey back,'' Kereama said.
"Tessa is still out and she probably won't be back until midway through this month.
"We haven't played one game yet with our full squad, but every team has to deal with injuries and/or illness. That's the nature of sport."
Friday night's game in Melbourne against Southside is scheduled to tip-off at 6.30pm.
Sunday afternoon's clash with the Boomers at Red Energy Arena starts at 2pm.
