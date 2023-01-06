Chinese dragons ready for the year of the rabbit

Chinese New Year represents the largest annual human migration in the world and locals will once again be participating in the festivities.
Bendigo Chinese Association president Doug Lougoon said the 30-metre long "shining" dragon Gwong Loong, which requires 16 people to carry it, will be on hand to help bring in the Lunar New Year, as will the balloon "flying" dragon Fei Loong.
"Bendigo has a long history of Chinese culture from the Gold Rush into the present day, but part of the celebrations that we do have each and every year is the Lunar New Year and we'll be welcoming in the year of the water rabbit," Mr Lougoon said.
"It's meant to be a year of hope, and certainly after a few years of COVID and things like that it's quite appropriate that it's a year which will probably, hopefully symbolise some hope for the future."
The Bendigo celebrations will take place on Lunar New Year's Eve, January 21, at the Dai Gum San Chinese precinct with multicultural performances on show to recognise the international lunar celebrations, particularly across southeast Asia.
"It will feature our own Chinese Association Lion Team, Plum Blossom dance team and also demonstrations from the Hong Kong kung fu club," Mr Lougoon said.
"There will be other Asian multicultural celebrations and live performances as well so we're really looking forward to welcoming everyone in this free event."
"It's a bit earlier this year so hopefully the weather will be kinder and not too hot."
The year of the rabbit - which will run from January 22, 2023, to February 9, 2024 - is a symbol of longevity, peace and prosperity.
Mr Lougoon said people born in the year of the rabbit were believed to be vigilant, witty, quick-minded and ingenious.
Many families will welcome in the new year with the traditional red packet gifts which usually have an offering of money.
"Particularly for the children and family it's a big thrill to receive and, and in fact, our Lion team, they do a lot of performances around town over the Lunar New Year period and people show their appreciation by offering a red packet to our lions," he said.
"The movement of people in China going home to their families and to their roots is massive and of course a lot of people do that within Australia and within the countries in this area."
Other festival rituals include lighting lanterns and firecrackers and offering sacrifices to ancestors.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
