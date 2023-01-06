Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Chinese Association prepares for Lunar New Year and year of the rabbit

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
January 6 2023
Chinese dragons ready for the year of the rabbit

Chinese New Year represents the largest annual human migration in the world and locals will once again be participating in the festivities.

