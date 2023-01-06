Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Greens hopeful about future upper house prospects

By Jenny Denton
Updated January 6 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 4:30pm
Greens Party Bendigo branch convenor Ian Grundy and Cate Sinclair, who was the Greens candidate for Northern Victoria, were pleased with the party's performance at the state election. Picture by Darren Howe

Despite disappointment at the party's failure to get its Castlemaine-based upper house candidate elected, Bendigo Greens are broadly positive about their state election results and buoyed by the party's success overall.

