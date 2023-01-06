Despite disappointment at the party's failure to get its Castlemaine-based upper house candidate elected, Bendigo Greens are broadly positive about their state election results and buoyed by the party's success overall.
The Greens doubled their numbers in the Victorian parliament following the November election, with one new lower house MP and three in the Legislative Council elected, including Western Victoria's Sarah Mansfield.
"We went from four Greens in the parliament to eight overall," branch convenor Ian Grundy said. "You can't complain too much when you double your representation, and we'll keep chipping away.
"We've picked up Western Victoria, which is crazy good. We've never had a regional Green before."
The branch's 60-odd party members hoped the win reflected the future chances of Northern Victoria Region candidate Cate Sinclair if she agrees to run again.
Dr Sinclair has returned to her occupational therapy practice. She said it was too soon to say if she would run again but she plans to stay active with the Greens.
Bendigo branch secretary Wendy Radford said local Greens would be "looking for some pointers" from those involved in the successful Western Victoria campaign.
"I think we're making steady progress, despite the splintering of the vote in Bendigo East and the method of election in the upper house, which doesn't reflect the first preferences that we got," she said.
While Dr Sinclair received 6.66 per cent of first preference votes in the Northern Victoria Region, preference deals between the minor parties saw One Nation's Rikkie-Lee Tyrrell and the Animal Justice Party's Georgie Purcell overtake her to claim two of five available spots in the seat, despite them securing only 3.68 per cent and 1.53 per cent of first preferences respectively.
"I'm certainly frustrated that the group preferencing remains in Victoria and the influence that has had on the result," Dr Sinclair said. "There were a lot of people in the Northern Victoria Region that voted Greens and their voices aren't being heard."
Mr Grundy said the number of voters who cast their ballots for "weird and wonderful right-wing parties" in the upper house probably justified the election of One Nation candidate Ms Tyrrell.
What was "probably more annoying" was the victory of the AJP's Ms Purcell, thanks in large part to the preferences of the Legalise Cannabis party.
"The moment those preferences were distributed was probably the moment that we dipped out," Mr Grundy said. "That system needs to be fixed and I think everyone at the moment wants to fix it apart from Labor."
In the lower house, the Greens increased their vote in Bendigo East with first-time candidate Michael Tolhurst securing 8.8 per cent - up from 8 per cent in 2018.
Mr Grundy said the result was better than it appeared given the Greens were competing with the Animal Justice Party, who didn't field a candidate in 2018. AJP's Vyonne McLelland-Howe polled 3.45 per cent.
In Bendigo West, James Searle signed on late as the candidate and ran a low-profile campaign. The Greens' result dropped in Bendigo East from 13.01 to 11.51 per cent but overall Mr Grundy said "the broad left vote" hadn't changed much in either electorate but had been re-divided among the parties.
Legalise Cannabis candidate Wayne Taylor picked up 5.4 per cent of the vote, with the AJP's Victoria Maxwell attracting 2.58 per cent.
