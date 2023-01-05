Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo cyclists chase road nationals glory

By Adam Bourke
January 5 2023 - 12:30pm
Bendigo cyclist Chris Hamilton during the 2022 Tour de France. Hamilton is one of the favourites for Sunday's road race in Ballarat. Picture by Getty Images

Bendigo's premier road cyclists will converge on Ballarat for the Cycling Australia Road National Championships.

