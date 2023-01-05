2023 NCFL FIXTURE - League grows to nine clubs with Nullawil joining competition

LEAGUE newcomer Nullawil will get its first taste of North Central action this year against reigning senior premiers Birchip-Watchem.
Nullawil has joined the North Central league from the Golden Rivers league where it had won the past three grand finals played in 2022, 2019 and 2018.
With the admittance of Nullawil - which won't field hockey teams - it takes the number of North Central league clubs in 2023 to nine.
Geographically in relation to the other eight clubs in the North Central league, Nullawil - known as the Maroons - is 26km from Wycheproof, 38km from Birchip, 51km from Sea Lake, 55km from Charlton, 66km from Donald, 73km from Boort, 87km from Wedderburn and 90km from St Arnaud.
"We're excited to welcome Nullawil to the league. It has been quite a long process and we are looking forward to what they can add to the North Central," NCFL chairman Tim Lockhart said on Thursday.
Nullawil is the first club to join the North Central league since the admission of Sea Lake Nandaly in 2016.
All clubs will play each other twice and have two byes over the 18 round home and away season that begins on Saturday, April 15.
Following a unanimous vote by clubs, the finals series will remain as a top-four played over four weekends culminating in the grand final on September 16.
As well as the Birchip-Watchem v Nullawil game, other matches in round one are Boort v Sea Lake Nandaly, Wedderburn v Charlton and Donald v Wycheproof-Narraport.
St Arnaud has the bye in the opening round before being the opponent for Nullawil's first home game in its new league the following weekend.
The fixture contains one general bye on the weekend of May 20, while Lockhart indicated there isn't the player interest to push for an inter-league match.
Birchip-Watchem beat Donald by 21 points in last season's grand final, with the two sides set to lock horns for the first time this year in round five at Birchip.
ROUND 1
Saturday, April 15
Birchip-Watchem v Nullawil
Boort v Sea Lake Nandaly
Wedderburn v Charlton
Donald v Wycheproof-Narraport
St Arnaud bye
ROUND 2
Saturday, April 22
Nullawil v St Arnaud
Sea Lake Nandaly v Birchip-Watchem
Charlton v Boort
Wycheproof-Narraport v Wedderburn
Donald bye
ROUND 3
Saturday, April 29
St Arnaud v Sea Lake Nandaly
Birchip-Watchem v Charlton
Boort v Wycheproof-Narraport
Wedderburn v Donald
Nullawil bye
ROUND 4
Saturday, May 6
Charlton v St Arnaud
Wycheproof-Narraport v Birchip-Watchem
Donald v Boort
Sea Lake Nandaly v Nullawil
Wedderburn bye
ROUND 5
Saturday, May 13
St Arnaud v Wycheproof-Narraport
Birchip-Watchem v Donald
Boort v Wedderburn
Nullawil v Charlton
Sea Lake Nandaly bye
ROUND 6
Saturday, May 27
Donald v St Arnaud
Wedderburn v Birchip-Watchem
Wycheproof-Narraport v Nullawil
Charlton v Sea Lake Nandaly
Boort bye
ROUND 7
Saturday, June 3
St Arnaud v Wedderburn
Birchip-Watchem v Boort
Nullawil v Donald
Sea Lake Nandaly v Wycheproof-Narraport
Charlton bye
ROUND 8
Saturday, June 10
Boort v St Arnaud
Wedderburn v Nullawil
Donald v Sea Lake Nandaly
Wycheproof-Narraport v Charlton
Birchip-Watchem bye
ROUND 9
Saturday, June 17
St Arnaud v Birchip-Watchem
Nullawil v Boort
Sea Lake Nandaly v Wedderburn
Charlton v Donald
Wycheproof-Narraport bye
ROUND 10
Saturday, June 24
Nullawil v Birchip-Watchem
Sea Lake Nandaly v Boort
Charlton v Wedderburn
Wycheproof-Narraport v Donald
St Arnaud bye
ROUND 11
Saturday, July 1
St Arnaud v Nullawil
Birchip-Watchem v Sea Lake Nandaly
Boort v Charlton
Wedderburn v Wycheproof-Narraport
Donald bye
ROUND 12
Saturday, July 8
Sea Lake Nandaly v St Arnaud
Charlton v Birchip-Watchem
Wycheproof-Narraport v Boort
Donald v Wedderburn
Nullawil bye
ROUND 13
Saturday, July 15
St Arnaud v Charlton
Birchip-Watchem v Wycheproof-Narraport
Boort v Donald
Nullawil v Sea Lake Nandaly
Wedderburn bye
ROUND 14
Saturday, July 22
Wycheproof-Narraport v St Arnaud
Donald v Birchip-Watchem
Wedderburn v Boort
Charlton v Nullawil
Sea Lake Nandaly bye
ROUND 15
Saturday, July 29
St Arnaud v Donald
Birchip-Watchem v Wedderburn
Nullawil v Wycheproof-Narraport
Sea Lake Nandaly v Charlton
Boort bye
ROUND 16
Saturday, August 5
Wedderburn v St Arnaud
Boort v Birchip-Watchem
Donald v Nullawil
Wycheproof-Narraport v Sea Lake Nandaly
Charlton bye
ROUND 17
Saturday, August 12
St Arnaud v Boort
Nullawil v Wedderburn
Sea Lake Nandaly v Donald
Charlton v Wycheproof-Narraport
Birchip-Watchem bye
ROUND 18
Saturday, August 19
Birchip-Watchem v St Arnaud
Boort v Nullawil
Wedderburn v Sea Lake Nandaly
Donald v Charlton
Wycheproof-Narraport bye
FINALS
Saturday, August 26
First semi-final
Saturday, September 2
Second semi-final
Saturday, September 9
Preliminary final
Saturday, September 16
Grand final
