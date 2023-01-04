Four people have died following a crash between a car and a ute in Pine Lodge near Shepparton.
Emergency services were called to the scene on Pine Lodge North Road, near Cosgrove-Lemnos Road, about 4.45pm.
As a result of the crash, the car carrying five people ended up in a nearby paddock.
Read more:
Four people, who are yet to be formally identified, have died at the scene while the driver was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition.
The driver of the ute was not seriously injured and stopped to assist at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle has been airlifted in a serious condition.
Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are on their way to the scene to ascertain the exact cause of the collision.
Police are calling for anyone who has information, dashcam footage or who witness the incident to to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.