Centuries highlight day two of Junior Country Week

Centuries from Bendigo's Xavier Grant and Gisborne's Caitlin Shaw were the highlights of day two of the Northern Rivers Junior Country Week carnival.
Grant, who opened the batting for Bendigo's under-15 team, made 100 retired in his side's big win over Seymour.
Shaw also posted 100 retired in Gisborne's victory over Bendigo in the under-17 girls division.
Bendigo defeated Shepparton in a high-quality under-13A clash at Club Court to secure a berth in Friday's grand final.
After being sent into bat, Bendigo posted 5-169 off its 40 overs.
Charlie Macumber made a well-compiled 50 retired off 69 balls, while Lachlan McKay (25), Elliot Ryan (22 not out) and Jaxon Kelly (21) made valuable contributions.
Bendigo bowled and fielded well to restrict Shepparton to 7-146.
William Donnelly (2-5) picked up two crucial wickets in the middle of the innings to be Bendigo's most successful bowler.
Louis Travaglia, McKay, Ryan and Xavier Stone took one wicket each.
Bendigo will play either Shepparton or Goulburn Murray in the grand final.
Goulburn Murray (6-127) kept its finals hopes alive by edging out Murray Valley (9-125) by two runs in a thriller at Tocumwal.
Bendigo made it two wins from as many games when it defeated Shepparton2 by 27 runs.
Raff Gallagher's fine 41 off 69 balls was the backbone of Bendigo's total of 7-157 from 40 overs.
Some late hitting from Paddy Carmody (19 not out off 17 balls) was vital for Bendigo.
In the field, three run outs and some good catching proved to be critical for Bendigo.
Liam Hubble (2-5) put Shepparton on the back foot, while Zac Cavalier, Jack Hargreaves, Carmody, Fletcher Stevenson and Connor Berry claimed one wicket each.
Shepparton finished 130 all out in the final over.
In the other day two games, Shepparton 1 (8-164) outclassed Murray Valley (51), while Seymour (4-191) defeated Goulburn Murray (9-96).
Seymour's Edison Waghorn fell three runs short of a century when he was run out for 97.
Bendigo and Seymour are the only unbeaten teams going into the final round.
Bendigo needed a fine team bowling effort to secure the points against Murray Valley.
Batting first, Bendigo was in danger of being bowled out for less than 100 after Murray Valley opening bowler Liam Sutton caused havoc with the ball. Sutton took 5-20 off his eight overs as Bendigo fell to 7-85.
Bendigo keeper/batter Tyce Griffin saved the innings with an unbeaten 34 off 56 balls.
He added 29 runs for the final wicket with Mitchell Clark (12 not out) to lift Bendigo to 9-150.
Earlier, Eamon Austin continued his good form when he made 29.
Bendigo's bowlers didn't put a foot wrong.
Murray Valley was given few loose balls to put away and it battled its way to 73 all out in the 40th over.
James Balic (2-5), Jake Mulqueen (2-5) and Drew Warren (2-9) led the way in an impressive performance in the field.
In the other game on Wednesday, Shepparton (5-150) defeated Goulburn Murray (9-91) to leave Bendigo as the only team with two wins through two rounds.
It was a day of redemption of sorts for Bendigo opener Xavier Grant.
12 months earlier at Country Week, with his first century within sight, he was dismissed for 96.
This time around there was no late hiccup as he reached a well-deserved century in Bendigo's win over Seymour.
Grant made 100 retired off 102 balls, including eight boundaries, as Bendigo raced to 6-250 off 45 overs.
Taj Taylor added 56 retired off 78 balls. Both Grant and Taylor have scored more than 50 in both matches this carnival.
Seymour replied with 65 all out. Hugh Behrens (4-11) and Oscar Cail (3-5) tore through the Seymour line-up after the visitors had been 1-46.
In the remaining games on Wednesday, Shepparton (93) edged out Murray Valley (75), while Sunraysia (193) defeated Goulburn Murray (9-158).
Bendigo and Shepparton have 2-0 records and are expected to meet in Friday's grand final.
Bendigo scored a 38-run win over Murray Valley at Cobram to secure a grand final berth.
Harvey White top-scored with 31 and Jett Grundy made 22 not out in Bendigo's total of 136.
Jed Daniels (3-8), Ollie McMurray (2-13) and Seb Rossi (2-13) reduced Murray Valley to all out for 98.
Bendigo plays Shepparton - also unbeaten through two rounds - on Thursday. The two teams will also meet in the grand final.
Bendigo under-17s suffered their second-straight loss when it went down to Goulburn Murray on day two.
Archer Carlile (61) and Lachlan Hogan (57 not out) made half-centuries to lift Goulburn Murray to 6-195 off 45 overs.
Jack Bell (3-25) did a great job with the ball for Bendigo, while Cooper Watson picked up two wickets.
In reply, Bendigo was dismissed for 109 in the 33rd over.
Lachlan Ross (30 off 55 balls) was the only Bendigo player to make more than 13. Nick Jephson (4-13) did the bulk of the damage with the ball for Goulburn Murray.
Sunraysia (3-86) defeated Murray Valley (85) to secure a grand final berth.
To qualify for the grand final, Bendigo would need to score a big win over Murray Valley on Thursday and hope that Sunraysia thumps Goulburn Murray by a huge margin.
Bendigo ran into a batting onslaught from Gisborne's Caitlin Shaw and Isabelle Shaw.
Caitlin made a superb 100 retired off 113 balls, while Isabelle made 73 off 100 balls, as Gisborne raced to 3-260 off 40 overs.
The Shaws added 197 for the second wicket before Caitlin retired upon reaching triple figures.
Bendigo captain Bella Eddy (3-55) took all three wickets to fall.
Bendigo showed some fight with the bat and posted 5-126 off its 40 overs.
Opener Daisy Stringer batted through the innings and finished 48 not out.
Meg O'Callaghan made 26 in a 66-run stand for the fifth wicket with Stringer.
Bendigo has a 1-1 record ahead of Thursday's clash with the undefeated Shepparton.
Shepparton (9-87) defeated Goulburn Murray (86) by one wicket on Wednesday.
UNDER-13A
Bendigo v Murray Valley at Club Court Upper. Shepparton v Goulburn Murray at Deakin Reserve.
UNDER-13B
Seymour v Murray Valley at Seymour. Shepparton 1 v Shepparton 2 at Mooroopna. Goulburn Murray v Bendigo at Brose.
UNDER-14
Shepparton v Murray Valley at Kialla Park. Goulburn Murray v Bendigo at Rochester.
UNDER-15
Seymour v Goulburn Muray at Avenel. Sunrayisa v Shepparton at Canterbury Park. Murray Valley v Bendigo at Nathalia.
UNDER-16
Bendigo v Shepparton at Bell Oval. Goulburn Murray v Murray Valley at Moama.
UNDER-17
Murray Valley v Bendigo at Barooga. Sunraysia v Goulburn Murray at Harry Trott Oval.
UNDER-14 GIRLS
MORNING
Gisborne 1 v Goulburn Murray at Rodda Oval. Gisborne 2 v Bendigo at Beischer Park.
AFTERNOON
Bendigo v Goulburn Murray at Beischer Park. Gisborne 1 v Gisborne 2 at Rodda Oval.
UNDER-17 GIRLS
Gisborne v Goulburn Murray at Hume and Hovell Ground. Bendigo v Shepparton at Dower Park.
