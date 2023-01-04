Bendigo Advertiser
Centuries highlight day two of Junior Country Week

By Adam Bourke
Updated January 4 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 6:00pm
Bendigo under-15 opener Xavier Grant on his way to 100 againsy Seymour. Picture by Darren Howe

Centuries from Bendigo's Xavier Grant and Gisborne's Caitlin Shaw were the highlights of day two of the Northern Rivers Junior Country Week carnival.

