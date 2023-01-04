BDCA's return to play this Saturday with just nine points separating third to eighth

JUST one-and-a-half games separates third from eighth on the first XI ladder as the Bendigo District Cricket Association prepares to return from its mid-season break this Saturday.
Last season's grand finalists Strathdale-Maristians (39) and Strathfieldsaye (33) fill the top two rungs on the ladder after seven rounds.
Then follows six teams all separated by just nine points - Kangaroo Flat (27), Bendigo (24), Eaglehawk (21), Golden Square (21), Bendigo United (18) and White Hills (18).
This Saturday's matches include two of those six sides facing each other as Golden Square hosts White Hills at Wade Street.
Strathdale-Maristians is the only undefeated team as the Suns pursue a fourth-consecutive premiership, while the young Huntly North is the only side yet to win a game.
There are 10 rounds remaining in the season.
First XI ladder:
1. Strathdale - 39
2. Strathfieldsaye - 33
3. Kangaroo Flat - 27
4. Bendigo - 24
5. Eaglehawk - 21
6. Golden Square - 21
7. Bendigo United - 18
8. White Hills - 18
9. Sandhurst - 9
10. Huntly North - 0
............................................
Saturday's games:
Kangaroo Flat v Huntly North
Golden Square v White Hills
Eaglehawk v Strathfieldsaye
Bendigo United v Strathdale-Maristians
Bendigo v Sandhurst
Games start at 12.30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.