BRIEFS: Eppalock Gold Cup to be contested; Hawks host summer swim meet

THE Victorian Speed Boat Club will host the annual Eppalock Gold Cup on Saturday.
The race meeting on Lake Eppalock is a round of the Australian Power Boat Championships Series, while the Eppalock Cup perpetual trophy has a history that dates back to 1958.
The event will features classes from 15 horsepower junior boats through to the 2000 horse power machines capable of speeds of more than 270 kmh.
In total there will be 36 races on the program.
As well as the action on the lake, which begins at 9am, other attractions on the day will include a hot rod car show, vintage boat display and remote control model boat display.
Part of the proceeds from the Eppalock Gold Cup day will be donated to the Victorian Flood Appeal.
Admission:
Adults: $20.
Ages 10-15: $10, including free drink.
Under-10: free
ALMOST 300 swimmers are entered to compete in the Bendigo Hawks Aquatic's annual summer swim meet on Sunday.
The meet will be held at the Faith Leech Aquatic Centre and will be a final opportunity for swimmers to earn qualification times for the Victorian Country Championships being held in Wangaratta later this month.
"It will be a genuine showcase of Bendigo as a competitive swimming destination," Bendigo Hawks Aquatic president Adam Webb said on Friday.
"As we saw during 2022, the Victorian swimming community loves competing in Bendigo with over 1500 swimmers attending six meets held by both the Bendigo Hawks Aquatic and Bendigo East swimming clubs during the year.
"This with the recent Australian Dolphins swim camp held in Bendigo has really helped to raise the profile of swimming in central Victoria.
"We have just under 300 swimmers competing in what should be a great event."
