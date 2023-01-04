Police to investigate fatal truck crash at Tallarook

Victoria Police will prepare a report for the coroner following the death of a truck driver at Tallarook on Wednesday morning.
Police believe the truck was driving on the Hume Freeway before it left the road and became wedged under a tree at about 4am.
Emergency services attended the scene but could not revive the driver. Police will investigate if the driver suffered a medical episode before the crash.
Read more:
The crash has resulted in the first life lost on Victorian roads this year. At the same time last year, four people had died on the state's roads.
Anyone with dashcam footage or information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.