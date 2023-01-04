Bendigo Advertiser
Victoria Police investigate after truck driver dies in Hume Freeway crash

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated January 4 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 2:42pm
Police to investigate fatal truck crash at Tallarook

Victoria Police will prepare a report for the coroner following the death of a truck driver at Tallarook on Wednesday morning.

