Police are investigating after two thieves drove a four-wheel-drive through a shop window to steal items worth a total of $20,000.
The ram raid at Kyabram Motorcycles happened in Allen Street on Tuesday at 4.15am.
Footage of the crime shows that after breaking the shop window with a Nissan Navara, the thieves towed one bike away - with one of the offenders falling off it - before they returned nine minutes later to take the other.
Read more:
Campaspe Crime Investigation Unit Senior Constable Alisha Bortolotto said investigators believed a man and a woman were responsible for the theft.
"Obviously, they have driven into the building, taken a Sherco-branded dirt-bike and then left," she said.
"They came back about nine minutes later and stole another Sherco dirt-bike and some motorbike gear including helmets.
"It doesn't happen too often but it does happen and it is concerning."
The two Sherco bikes are coloured blue and fluoro yellow, with one of them being second-hand.
Kyabram Police Acting Sergeant Phil Semple said detectives would be seeking more footage from surrounding businesses.
"This is not something you see happening here all that often," he said. "Anyone who recognises anything from the footage should contact Campaspe CIU."
Anyone who has information on the theft can contact Campaspe CIU on 5483 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.