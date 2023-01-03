Police are appealing for assistance from members of the public after issuing multiple arrest warrants on Tuesday.
The warrants concern five men wanted for a number of offences, in addition to another warrant issued on December 27.
Warrants have been issued for Anil Fernando, 37, who is wanted for driving related offences and 45-year-old Nicholas Sargeant for bail related offences.
Police are also appealing for public assistance to help locate 43-year-old Jamie Battye for failing to appear at court.
On December 27, police also appealed for public assistance to help locate 26-year-old Dallas Rouxelle for damage and assault related offences.
He is known to frequent the Ballarat, Moorabool, Melton and Bendigo areas.
Anyone who sights these individuals or who has information about their whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
