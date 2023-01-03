2023 LVFNL FIXTURE - season to get under way on April 1

THE Loddon Valley league will be the first of the region's football-netball competitions to get under way this year.
With an April 1 start date, the LVFNL will get a two-week headstart on the surrounding Bendigo, Heathcote District and North Central leagues, which will all begin on April 15.
The season will run over 18 home and away rounds and four weeks of finals, culminating in the grand final on Saturday, September 9.
Marong enters 2023 as the reigning premiers in the senior football after winning its first flag since 1989 last year, while Maiden Gully YCW is the defending champions in the A grade netball.
With Marong and Maiden Gully YCW both remaining in the LVFNL having had an interest throughout last year in moving to the HDFNL, the competition remains with nine clubs participating in season 2023.
However, there will be no under-18 football competition, with LVFNL teams that have the numbers to compete to instead play in what will be a newly-established AFLCV under-18 competition.
The opening round of the 2023 season features Newbridge playing Calivil United, Inglewood hosting Bears Lagoon-Serpentine, Mitiamo taking on Bridgewater and Maiden Gully YCW playing Marong under lights at Marist College.
Pyramid Hill has the bye in round one and won't play its first game until April 15.
Following round one will be the Easter general bye.
There will also be a general bye on the weekend of June 10 for the King's Birthday.
The senior football grand final rematch between Marong and Bridgewater will be played in round eight at Bridgewater.
The A grade netball grand final rematch between Maiden Gully YCW and Mitiamo will be played in round three at Marist College.
Meanwhile, both Marong and Pyramid Hill have had reductions of three points in their player point allocations for 2023.
Both the Panthers and Bulldogs have had their allocations trimmed from 46 to 43 points.
All other nine teams will remain on 46 points.
ROUND 1
Saturday, April 1
Newbridge v Calivil United
Inglewood v BL-Serpentine
Maiden Gully YCW v Marong (N)
Mitiamo v Bridgewater
Pyramid Hill bye
ROUND 2
Saturday, April 15
Calivil United v Pyramid Hill
BL-Serpentine v Newbridge
Marong v Inglewood
Bridgewater v Maiden Gully YCW
Mitiamo bye
ROUND 3
Saturday, April 22
Pyramid Hill v BL-Serpentine
Newbridge v Marong
Inglewood v Bridgewater
Maiden Gully YCW v Mitiamo
Calivil United bye
ROUND 4
Saturday, April 29
Marong v Pyramid Hill
Bridgewater v Newbridge
Mitiamo v Inglewood
BL-Serpentine v Calivil United
Maiden Gully YCW bye
ROUND 5
Saturday, May 6
Pyramid Hill v Bridgewater
Newbridge v Mitiamo
Inglewood v Maiden Gully YCW
Calivil United v Marong
BL-Serpentine bye
ROUND 6
Saturday, May 13
Mitiamo v Pyramid Hill
Maiden Gully YCW v Newbridge
Bridgewater v Calivil United
Marong v BL-Serpentine
Inglewood bye
ROUND 7
Saturday, May 20
Maiden Gully YCW v Pyramid Hill
Newbridge v Inglewood
Mitiamo v Calivil United
BL-Serpentine v Bridgewater
Marong bye
ROUND 8
Saturday, May 27
Pyramid Hill v Inglewood
Calivil United v Maiden Gully YCW
BL-Serpentine v Mitiamo
Bridgewater v Marong
Newbridge bye
ROUND 9
Saturday, June 3
Pyramid Hill v Newbridge
Inglewood v Calivil United
Maiden Gully YCW v BL-Serpentine
Mitiamo v Marong
Bridgewater bye
ROUND 10
Saturday, June 17
Calivil United v Newbridge
BL-Serpentine v Inglewood
Marong v Maiden Gully YCW
Bridgewater v Mitiamo
Pyramid Hill bye
ROUND 11
Saturday, June 24
Pyramid Hill v Calivil United
Newbridge v BL-Serpentine
Inglewood v Marong
Maiden Gully YCW v Bridgewater
Mitiamo bye
ROUND 12
Saturday, July 1
BL-Serpentine v Pyramid Hill
Marong v Newbridge
Bridgewater v Inglewood
Mitiamo v Maiden Gully YCW
Calivil United bye
ROUND 13
Saturday, July 8
Pyramid Hill v Marong
Newbridge v Bridgewater
Inglewood v Mitiamo
Calivil United v BL-Serpentine
Maiden Gully YCW bye
ROUND 14
Saturday, July 15
Bridgewater v Pyramid Hill
Mitiamo v Newbridge
Maiden Gully YCW v Inglewood
Marong v Calivil United
BL-Serpentine bye
ROUND 15
Saturday, July 22
Pyramid Hill v Mitiamo
Newbridge v Maiden Gully YCW
Calivil United v Bridgewater
BL-Serpentine v Marong
Inglewood bye
ROUND 16
Saturday, July 29
Pyramid Hill v Maiden Gully YCW
Inglewood v Newbridge
Calivil United v Mitiamo
Bridgewater v BL-Serpentine
Marong bye
ROUND 17
Saturday, August 5
Inglewood v Pyramid Hill
Maiden Gully YCW v Calivil United
Mitiamo v BL-Serpentine
Marong v Bridgewater
Newbridge bye
ROUND 18
Saturday, August 12
Newbridge v Pyramid Hill
Calivil United v Inglewood
BL-Serpentine v Maiden Gully YCW
Marong v Mitiamo
Bridgewater bye
FINALS
Saturday, August 19
Qualifying final
Sunday, August 20
Elimination final
Saturday, August 26
Second semi-final
Sunday, August 27
First semi-final
Saturday, September 2
Preliminary final
Grand final
Saturday, September 9
