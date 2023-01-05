DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
$2,295,000
LAND: 436sqm
AGENCY: Waller Realty
AGENTS: Tim Noonan 0413 464 949 and Megan Walmsley 0457 110 198
INSPECT: Saturday 1.45pm - 2.15pm
On historically significant Rowan Street, Mandalay (circa 1890) offers original charm, modern updates and a substantial outbuilding with self-contained facilities.
Various improvements and updates have been made over the years to keep this grand old residence up to date including a modern kitchen and luxe bathroom.
On the ground level is a beautiful formal lounge room and a large study. Either could easily be converted into another bedroom.
The open-plan kitchen, living and dining room are also found downstairs, and lead to a lovely deck that overlooks the heated pool and spa.
Upstairs are four substantial bedrooms with heritage features and built-in robes. Also, an opulent family bathroom, separate powder room, and the upper-level balcony that overlooks Rowan Street.
The property has outdoor living, dual access, wine cellar, double garage and a 5.5-kilowatt solar system with battery storage.
Currently used as a games room, the outbuilding has a kitchenette and bathroom facilities. It's ideal for family, guests, office space or income from short-stay accommodation.
Character, comfort and versatility in the heart of Bendigo. Stroll to parkland, galleries, theatres, cafes, restaurants, shopping centres and sporting venues.
