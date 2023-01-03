Tough start to 2023 for Bendigo golfer

Bendigo golfer Andrew Martin made a sluggish start to the $50,000 Portsea Pro-Am.
The two-day event is the first tournament for 2023 and Martin showed he was a bit rusty when he shot a four-over par 75 on day one on Tuesday.
The reigning Victorian PGA champion made a solid enough start to be one-under par through his opening nine holes.
However, the testing back nine found the Neangar Park product out.
After making pars on the 10th and the 11th, Martin made five-straight bogeys from the 12th to the 16th to slide down the leaderboard.
He finished his round with pars on the 17th and 18th and signed for a 75 - 11 shots behind round one leader Ben Wharton.
Wharton, who had six birdies, one eagle and one bogey on day one, was one of only 14 players to break par and he leads by three shots going into the final round on Wednesday.
Martin and several of his rivals at Portsea will head to central Victoria next week to play in the Neangar Park Pro-Am (January 12) and the Axedale Pro-Am (January 13).
Headlining the entries for both days is PGA Tour winner Lucas Herbert.
Herbert will use the two local events as a warm-up for his return to the DP World Tour and US PGA Tour.
Fields for the Neangar Park and Axedale events will be finalised early next week. Entry for spectators on both days is free.
