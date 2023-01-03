Zac puts rivals in a spin on day one of junior country week

Zac Cavalier was the star of the show on day one of the Northern Rivers Junior Country Week carnival.
The Bendigo District Cricket Association under-13B player had a day out with the ball in the opening round of the tournament.
Bowling leg-spinners, Cavalier took 5-0 off four overs in Bendigo's big win over Murray Valley.
The 11-year-old landed his leggies beautifully and picked up four of his five wickets clean bowled.
Three of his wickets came in one over as he put the Murray Valley middle-order in a spin.
"Zac's line and length is really good,'' BDCA under-13B coach Adam Hargreaves said.
"He gives the ball a good spin and it was a really good effort today.
"The boys played really well as a team. They play for different clubs and nine out of the 12 kids are bottom age, so they came together really well today.
"I think they're going to have a really fun week together."
The under-13B team was one of six winning Bendigo teams across the eight divisions on day one.
There were many team and individual highlights across the eight age groups.
A great team effort from Bendigo in a 51-run win over Goulburn Murray on day one.
The Bendigo bowlers dismissed Goulburn Murray for 62, with seven bowlers claiming wickets.
Tyson Sherwell (2-3), Miller Polglase (2-8) and Louis Travaglia (2-9) were the multiple wicket-takers for Bendigo.
In reply, Bendigo compiled 113, with Jaxon Kelly (36) in great form with the bat.
Finn Murphy (3-9) caused plenty of headaches for the Bendigo batters.
In the other under-13A game, Shepparton (80) edged out Murray Valley (70) in a low-scoring thriller.
Bendigo youngster Zac Cavalier produced the highlight of the opening day.
The Maiden Gully Marist youngster claimed the remarkable figures of 5-0 off four overs in Bendigo's big win over Murray Valley at Club Court.
Cavalier took the ball with Murray Valley 3-20 and he tore through the middle and lower-order with an accurate display of bowling.
Four of his five wickets were clean bowled as Murray Valley collapsed to be all out for 29.
Liam Hubble (2-9) also bowled well for Bendigo.
Bendigo replied with 7-152, with Angus McIntosh (31 retired) and Fletcher Stevenson (24) adding 69 for the first wicket.
In other under-13B games, Seymour (9-143) proved too good for Shepparton 1 (96), while Goulburn Murray (1-106) defeated Shepparton 2 (53).
Bendigo and Shepparton played out an enthralling contest at Wade Street.
Bendigo batted first and made 8-129, with captain Eamon Austin making a fine unbeaten 55 off 74 balls.
Early wickets put pressure on the Shepparton middle-order, but the visitors showed plenty of fight to get within 19 runs of the Bendigo total.
Jonty Yates (1-5), Noah Willits (1-9), Drew Warren (1-13) and Mitchell Clark (1-17) were the wicket-takers for Bendigo in Shepparton's score of 6-110.
Goulburn Murray's James Mason made 50 not out and took 2-9 to lead his side to a big win over Murray Valley.
Goulburn Murray pulled stumps at 2-122 in reply to Murray Valley's score of 79.
A powerful Gisborne side proved too good for Bendigo in round one.
Gisborne batted first and made 6-214 off its 40 overs.
Skipper Bridget Stute (32 retired), Tessa McNair (30 retired) and Amelia Whiteway (30 retired) batted well for Gisborne.
Layla O'Brien (2-13) was clearly the pick of the Bendigo bowlers, while Rachael Flood also took two wickets.
In reply, Bendigo was dismissed for 24, with Stute (3-2) and Emmerson Dempsey (3-6) doing the bulk of the damage.
Goulburn Murray (5-152) defeated Gisborne 2 (77) in the other day one match.
The under-14 girls have Wednesday off and they'll play two T20 matches on Thursday.
Bendigo's under-15s scored a resounding win over Sunraysia.
Opener Xavier Grant (59 off 71 balls) laid a solid foundation for Bendigo which allowed captain Taj Taylor to bat freely in the second half of the innings.
Taylor smashed 60 off 61 balls, including four fours and three sixes, to lift Bendigo to 8-255 off its 45 overs.
The bowling unit worked well together as it restricted Sunraysia to 106 all out.
Clayton Smith (3-11) and opener Kobey Hunter (3-13) were impressive, while Grant (3-16) capped a fine all-round game.
Bendigo's biggest threat appears to be Shepparton.
Shepparton (2-121) started the carnival with an eight-wicket win over Goulburn Murray (118).
Seymour (6-109) also started the week in style against Murray Valley (106).
Bendigo opened its campaign with a 27-run win over Goulburn Murray.
Gus Hay's well-compiled 44 and 32 not from Harvey White guided Bendigo to 173 at Huntly.
Liam Stephen's impressive unbeaten 49 wasn't enough to get Goulburn Murray (146) over the line.
Oscar Farrelly (3-17) was the most successful Bendigo bowler.
Shepparton (225) scored a commanding 118-run win over Murray Valley (107).
Sunraysia outclassed Bendigo in their round one clash at Atkins Street.
The visitors did a number on Bendigo with bat and ball.
After being sent into bat, Sunraysia made an imposing 212 thanks largely to a brilliant 97 from opener Riley Jobson.
Jobson made 97 off 112 balls before being bowled by Bendigo's best bowler on the day Jack Bell (3-27).
James Sharam picked up 3-36 for Bendigo.
Bendigo's innings never gathered momentum and the home side was bowled out for 117 in 37.2 overs.
Skipper William Bowles (23) and opener Fraser McKinstry (22) led the way for Bendigo. Sunraysia's Angus Smith took 4-9, including three wickets in four balls.
In the other round one match, Goulburn Murray (5-112) defeated Murray Valley (111).
Bendigo defeated Goulburn Murray in a low-scoring thriller at Colbinabbin.
Bendigo's bowlers did a great job to dismiss Goulburn Murray for 50.
Daisy Stringer (3-3) and Meg O'Callaghan (3-5) showed their class with the ball for Bendigo.
Bendigo overcame a late collapse to get over the line by three wickets.
Bendigo was coasting at 3-48 before it lost 4-2. Zoe Ross (12) top-scored for Bendigo in the victory.
At Mooroopna, Shepparton (7-138) defeated a gallant Gisborne (6-114).
UNDER-13A
Bendigo v Shepparton at Club Court Upper
Murray Valley v Goulburn Murray at Tocumwal
UNDER-13B
Murray Valley v Shepparton 1 at Barooga
Seymour v Goulburn Murray at Seymour
Bendigo v Shepparton 2 at Club Court Lower
UNDER-14A
Shepparton v Goulburn Murray at Murchison
Murray Valley v Bendigo at Katunga
UNDER-15
Murray Valley v Shepparton at Nathalia
Goulburn Murray v Sunraysia at Rochester
Bendigo v Seymour at Golden Square
UNDER-16
Shepparton v Goulburn Murray at Kialla Park
Murray Valley v Bendigo at Cobram
UNDER-17
Bendigo v Goulburn Murray at Weeroona Oval
Sunrayisa v Murray Valley at Marist College
UNDER-17 GIRLS
Goulburn Murray v Shepparton at Cooma
Bendigo v Gisborne at Dower Park
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.