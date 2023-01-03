Central Victorians were pelted with hail and torrential rain on Monday evening as severe thunderstorms migrated from the Maryborough region and surrounds to Greater Bendigo.
Eaglehawk topped the state in the amount of Victoria State Emergency Service (VIc SES) call-outs for assistance with 22 requests for assistance in that suburb alone from noon on Monday to 1pm on Tuesday.
The busiest SES unit was the Marong unit which responded to 29 requests for assistance between 5pm and 9.30pm alone, as the Castlemaine and Bendigo SES volunteer units stepped up to assist.
Overall, there were 71 requests for assistance in the Marong watch area in a 24-hour period with volunteers helping out on a public holiday.
In that same period, Maryborough had 10 requests and the region next hardest hit after the Marong watch area.
At Eaglehawk's Neangar Park Golf Course, volunteers were still on the job at midnight dealing with ankle-deep hail as much as five hours after the storm event, while there was also damage at Eaglehawk's Peter Krenz Leisure Centre where hail damaged skylights with shards falling into the pool.
Some Eaglehawk residents said the hail was still on site on Tuesday into the early afternoon when it melted.
An SES spokesperson said much of the damage was due to that hail.
"The damage that was being addressed by the volunteers was actually damaged from the hail which came through roofs and skylights particularly and letting water in," they said.
"There were also a few flash-flooding incidents, with some flooding at the backs of properties where storm drains couldn't handle the volume of water.
"We also received a lot of jobs for trees down where volunteers would have gone out to cut up those trees, particularly if they were blocking thoroughfares."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
