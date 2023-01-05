DETAILS:
Bed 6 | Bath 6 | Car 2
Expressions of interest close Friday, February 13 at 5pm
Indicative selling price: $3m
LAND: 763sqm
AGENCY: McKean McGregor
AGENT: Bec Allen 0438 528 091
INSPECT: By appointment
A landmark inner-city residence boasts a fascinating history as well as luxury and potential for income.
Villa Belgravia was first established in1869 by Henry Hawkins. In 1884 the property was purchased by Shamrock Hotel co-owner John Crowley.
Five years after purchase, Crowley commissioned highly regarded architect William Vahland to add the current facade and lower-level rooms. Known as Marlborough Lodge and later as Marlborough House, the property was a safe place for weary travellers.
Villa Belgravia has undergone a meticulous and through restoration and renovation by loving owners.
The upper level of the home, accessed via Rowan Street, offers multiple living zones. Enjoy formal lounge, banquet dining, family space, a media room and four bedrooms including deluxe main bedroom retreat.
There is a separate wine room, and a commercial-grade kitchen with double oven, walk-through pantry and stainless steel chef's island.
The lower level can be accessed from a central interior staircase, as well as from a separate entrance facing Wattle Street.
On the lower level are two fully renovated self-contained villa apartments for family, guests or boutique accommodation.
Apartments offer studio-style living and sleeping zones, a kitchenette plus ensuite bathroom. Historians will appreciate the Italianate details on display.
Villa Belgravia is an exceptional family home with facilities for multi-generational living.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
Alternatively, a boutique bed-and-breakfast with views of Bendigo city and Sacred Heart Cathedral.
Business people might explore a combination of residential use and approved business use.
More features throughout include ornamental open fireplaces, marble mantels, chandeliers, alfresco living, landscaping, automatic gate and secure parking.
Villa Belgravia showcases the rich history and architecture from the central Victorian goldrush era.
It boasts an elevated corner position within strolling distance from theatres, galleries, gardens, shops, eateries and schools.
Contact Bec Allen of McKean McGregor to arrange your private inspection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.