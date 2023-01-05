DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 8
$930,000 - $990,000
AGENCY: Bendigo Ballarat Real Estate
AGENT: Alexander Smith-Ralph 0419 295 761
INSPECT: Saturday 12pm - 12.30pm
Close to Maiden Gully childcare and schools, this former display home offers size and style.
Enter the home to find a generous main bedroom suite on the right. As you continue to the rest of the home you will see the garage that is currently being used as a home office.
Following on, is the theatre room with a built-in projector that stays with the home for the new owner to enjoy.
Opposite the theatre room is a home study as well as another large living area with a feature gas-pebble heater for cosy winter nights.
In the expansive open-plan family zone you'll find a fully-appointed kitchen with integrated coffee maker and a walk-in pantry.
At the back of the home are three large bedrooms with built-in robes, and a luxurious main bathroom for family and guests.
Central heating and ducted evaporative cooling are installed to keep you comfortable all-year round.
Outside is a secluded patio with decking which is ideal for entertaining and relaxing on a warm evening.
The property has a powered shed plus bonus carporting and easy access for caravan and trailer storage.
Maiden Gully offers a quality lifestyle in a peaceful setting with excellent local services and proximity to Bendigo city.
