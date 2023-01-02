Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Police search for missing Bendigo woman Macie

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated January 3 2023 - 7:10am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo police are searching for missing woman Macie. Picture supplied

Police need the community's help in locating a Bendigo woman called Macie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.