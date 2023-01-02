Police need the community's help in locating a Bendigo woman called Macie.
Police have said there are concerns for Macie's welfare and they need to speak with her.
READ MORE:
Anyone with information about Macie's whereabouts, or to record sightings of Macie, please contact Bendigo Police Station on (03) 54481300.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.