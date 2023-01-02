Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo Spirit star earns WNBL honour

Updated January 2 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 6:00pm
Anneli Maley was at her brilliant best in the Bendigo Spirit's win over Adelaide. Picture by Noni Hyett

Anneli Maley's brilliant individual performance against the Adelaide Lightning earned the Bendigo Spirit star the WNBL player of the week award.

