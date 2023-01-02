Bendigo Spirit star earns WNBL honour

Anneli Maley's brilliant individual performance against the Adelaide Lightning earned the Bendigo Spirit star the WNBL player of the week award.
The reigning WNBL most valuable player had 19 points, 24 rebounds and four steals to lead the Spirit to an impressive road victory.
With the Spirit missing key players because of injury and illness, Maley showed great physical and mental strength to play all 40 minutes of the match.
"Anneli was tremendous,'' Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said of Maley after the win.
"I don't generally play anyone for 40 minutes because to play our brand of basketball no-one can generally go 40 minutes.
"Her intent to work and get on the glass was outstanding.
"That's got to be the baseline for her. When she puts her focus on that area first, and then builds her game outwards from rebounding, I think that's when she's at her best.
"From a defensive point of view she had a key matchup, so to be able to do both - defend at one end and still produce the output on the other end - was fantastic for us."
Maley was also named in the WNBL team of the week.
She was joined by Sydney's Shyla Heal (26 points, seven assists), Melbourne Boomers' Tiffany Mitchell (22 points, five assists), Sydney's Keely Froling (21 points, 13 rebounds) and Perth's Chloe Bibby (25 points, nine rebounds).
Maley will see Mitchell up close on Sunday afternoon when the Spirit host the league-leading Boomers in a clash of the WNBL's top-two teams. Sunday's match starts at 2pm.
Prior to that the Spirit travel to Melbourne on Friday night to play the third-placed Southside Flyers.
Meanwhile, Maryborough's Matthew Dellavedova played some junk time minutes in the Sacramento Kings' 118-108 loss to Memphis in the NBA on Monday (AEDT).
The veteran point guard played the final one minute and 26 seconds as the Kings fell to a 10-point defeat.
The loss saw the Kings' record fall to 19-16. They're in sixth place on the western conference standings nearing the halfway mark of the season.
