Boort success for central Victorian trainers

Charlton trainer/driver Ashleigh Markham made a great start to the 2023 harness racing season when he won the feature event at Boort on Monday.
Markham prepared and drove Riverina Flash to victory in the Boort Lakes Holiday Park Northern Oasis Pace.
After starting from gate five, Markham found himself in a tricky spot three back on the pegs on the tight Boort track.
Markham didn't panic and weaved a path on the six-year-old gelding in the home straight.
Riverina Flash showed a good turn of foot to run down the Terry French-trained Interpretation and race favourite Bettor Sport.
It was Riverina Flash's sixth win from 79 career starts.
Longlea trainer Glenn Sharp prepared Bellmac Bambi to win the Nutrien AG Solutions Trot.
Fresh from his Group One success on Saturday night, Bendigo driver Jack Laugher took Bellmac Bambi straight to the front from his inside draw and that's where he stayed.
He held on to win by a neck from Algorithm, who stormed home along the sprint lane.
The feature trotters' event of the day - the Northern Oasis Trotters Handicap - was won impressively by the Janet Exell-trained Show Me The Moolah.
