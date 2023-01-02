Bendigo Advertiser

Boort success for central Victorian trainers

Updated January 2 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlton trainer/driver Ashleigh Markham.

Charlton trainer/driver Ashleigh Markham made a great start to the 2023 harness racing season when he won the feature event at Boort on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.