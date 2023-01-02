Different gravy: Strathdale opening duo carving rivals apart in BDCA

How do you stop the Strathdale-Maristians juggernaut?
It's a question that's caused rival BDCA club captains plenty of headaches, particularly since the introduction of the full season of one-day matches.
Since the start of the 2020-21 season, the Suns have played 46 one-day games for the remarkable record of 38 wins, six losses and two draws.
Two premierships are included in that imposing record.
Seven rounds into the Suns' bid for a premiership hat-trick, they're unbeaten with six wins and one draw.
Opening batters Cam Taylor and Daniel Clohesy are the catalyst for the Suns' brilliant start to the summer.
Skipper Taylor and right-hander Clohesy have basically doubled the output of every other club at the top of the order.
In Strathdale's six innings this summer Taylor and Clohesy's opening stands have scored a total of 501 runs at a remarkable average of 83.5.
White Hills' opening combinations have scored 299 runs in seven innings at an average of 42.7 - more than acceptable figures, but a postcode behind the Suns.
READ MORE: Huge week of cricket ahead for BDCA juniors
Taylor and Clohesy's consistent free-scoring at the top of the order eases the pressure of the rest of the Suns' batting order.
Not once in the first seven rounds did number three Grant Waldron or number four Jack Neylon walk to the crease with the Suns under the pump.
Taylor and Clohesy's "lowest" opening stand so far this season is 44. They own three of the top six opening stands in the competition - 141, 101 and 85.
On the flipside, four clubs are averaging less than 30 with their opening partnerships.
Two of the bottom four ranked teams are inside the top four on the ladder - Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye.
Fourth-placed Bendigo's opening combinations have scored a BDCA worst 144 runs in seven innings at an average of 20.6.
Second-placed Strathfieldsaye is not much better. The Jets' openers are ranked eighth in the league with 151 runs in six innings at an average of 25.2.
The Goers and Jets are lucky that respective skippers James Ryan (bats at number three) and Ben Devanny (bats at number four) have held their team's together.
Golden Square's new opening pair in 2022-23 - Scott Trollope and Jack Keating - has done a fine job.
Their contrasting styles have worked well together and they're averaging 41 for the first wicket through six innings.
The return of skipper Clayton Holmes has hel[ed lift Bendigo United's ratings.
The Redbacks are averaging 33.3 for the first wicket, but expect that to rise even further by the end of the summer.
BDCA's best opening partnerships by average in 2022-23:
1. Strathdale - 501 runs at an average of 83.5 (6 hits)
2. White Hills - 299 runs at an average of 42.7 (7 hits)
3. Golden Square - 246 runs at an average of 41 (6 hits)
4. Sandhurst - 207 runs at an average of 34.5 (6 hits)
5. Bendigo United - 233 runs at an average of 33.3 (7 hits)
6. Eaglehawk - 197 runs at an average of 32.8 (6 hits)
7. Kangaroo Flat - 177 runs at an average of 29.5 (6 hits)
8. Strathfieldsaye - 151 runs at an average of 24.3 (6 hits)
9. Huntly-North - 170 runs at an average of 24.3 (7 hits)
10. Bendigo - 144 runs at an average of 20.6 (7 hits)
BDCA action resumes this Saturday. Round eight games - Golden Square v White Hills, Bendigo v Sandhurst, Kangaroo Flat v Huntly North, Bendigo United v Strathdale-Maristians, Eaglehawk v Strathfieldsaye.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.