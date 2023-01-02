Bendigo Advertiser

Different gravy: Strathdale opening duo carving rivals apart in BDCA

By Adam Bourke
Updated January 2 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 2:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathdale openers Daniel Clohesy and Cam Taylor have made a brilliant start to the BDCA season. Pictures by Brendan McCarthy

How do you stop the Strathdale-Maristians juggernaut?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.