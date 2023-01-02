UPDATE, 2pm: Crews have successfully brought the fire under control.
According to the VicEmergency website, the blaze was successfully tackled at 1.59pm.
EARLIER: Firefighters are working to contain a blaze that started just south of Bendigo on Monday afternoon.
A CFA spokesperson said smoke was sighted by a nearby fire tower at around 1pm and crews were quick to head towards the Lockwood area.
At least seven trucks headed towards the area along the Bendigo-Maldon Road.
The spokesperson said they were still working to contain the blaze.
More to come.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
