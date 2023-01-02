Bumper week of cricket for BDCA juniors

The best junior cricketers from across the region will compete in this week's annual Northern Rivers Junior Country Week carnival.
Boys and girls from six different associations will play across eight age groups from Tuesday, with the grand finals to be held in Bendigo on Friday.
For the best part of two decades the carnival has been a stepping stone to higher honours for many of the region's best cricketers.
One-day matches will be played each day across the competition, apart from the under-14 girls division.
The under-14 girls play Tuesday, have Wednesday off and then play two Twenty20 matches on Thursday at Strathdale-Maristians' home complex.
The under-14 girld, under-13A and under-13B divisions play on hard wickets, while the remaining divisions play on turf pitches. One-day matches are scheduled to start at 10.30am.
BDCA under-13A squad: T. Sherwell, W. Donnelly, J. Liersch, J. Kelly, E. Ryan, X. Stone, C. Macumber, L. Travaglia, L. McKay, M. Polglase, J. Westley, A. Clayton.
BDCA under-13B squad: C. Berry, J. Burke, L. Trezise, H. Ruffell, P. Carmody, J. Monaghan, J. Hargreaves, Z. Cavalier, A. McIntosh, F. Stevenson, R. Gallagher, L. Hubble.
BDCA under-14 squad: J. Balic, V. Hickman, T. Griffin, D. Warren, A. Hand, J. Yates, J. Mulqueen, M. McCann, N. Willits, F. Millar, E. Flood, M. Clark, E. Austin.
BDCA under-15 squad: H. Behrens, A. O'Brien, B. Ritchie, K. O'Hehir, O. Cail, X. Grant, K. Hunter, L. Magee, M. Pettersen, H. Purcell, T. Taylor, C. Smith.
BDCA under-16 squad: L. Wilson, K. Burrill-Grinton, O. Farrelly, S. Rossi, J. Daniels, H. White, T. Travaglia, A. Billings, J. Austin, O. McMurray, G. Hay, J. Spencer, J. Grundy.
BDCA under-17 squad: J. Bell, S. Moran, B. Trew, C. Watson, H. Rathjen, D. Butler, N. Cain, W. Bowles, F. McKinstry, J. McCulloch, L. Nicholson, L. Ross, J. Sharam.
BDCA under-14 girls squad: K. Virtue, Y. McKenzie, E. Brown, L. O'Brien, E. McCann, R. Flood, T. O'Brien, M. Walker, S. Barnett, V. Hubble, I. McLarty, A. Scott.
BDCA under-17 girls squad: S. Mayes, A. Bollard, M. McLarty, A. Freeman, R. Demeo, N. Flood, M. O'Callaghan, Z. Ross, E. Hines, B. Eddy, S. Rogers, D. Stringer.
Fixtures for this week's carnival:
