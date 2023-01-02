Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo and surrounds urged to prepare as BOM warns of wild weather ahead

Alex Gretgrix
JD
Lucy Williams
By Alex Gretgrix, Jenny Denton, and Lucy Williams
· Updated January 2 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 4:30pm
Those in Maryborough and the surrounding areas are urged to shelter indoors, away from windows. File picture

UPDATE, 4.55pm: An emergency warning has been issued for residents of Maryborough and the surrounding region to immediately shelter inside.

