Sprinters scorch the Maryborough turf, Bendigo veterans start 2023 in style

Chris Vi and Danielle Shaw sprinted their way to brilliant wins in Sunday's feature events at the Maryborough Gift.
The 160th Maryborough Highland Gathering attracted quality fields across the day at Princes Park and it was Vi and Shaw who took the honours in the 120m gift finals.
Vi won the Max Martin Maryborough Men's Gift after a scorching 12.34 second-run in the final.
Vi, who raced off nine metres, went stride-for-stride with fellow frontmarker Luke Mitchell (10m) in a thrilling final.
Mitchell, who was the fastest qualifier in the heats earlier in the day, looked the hardest to beat in the final and it took a great run from Vi to deny him victory.
Mitchell held the lead for the first 100m of the 120m event before Vi drew level.
The duo crossed the finish line together and it took a couple of minutes for the judge to split the duo.
Vi got the nod by just 0.02 of a second, with Antonio Valtohi (5m) in third place.
Shaw, who raced off 3.75m, and Bree Masters, who was off scratch, went into the women's Gift final as the highest-rated runners and they didn't disappoint.
One of Australia's premier hurdlers, Shaw made a brilliant start, reeled in the outmarkers and powered to the finish line in a time of 13.39 seconds.
Outmarker Olivia May held on for second, just ahead of the fast-finishing Masters.
Bendigo's Nathan Crowley enjoyed a winning start to 2023 when he triumphed in the Women and Masters 1600m.
The backmarker in the final off 40m, Crowley and Phillip Turville (60m) worked well together in the first three laps to cut into the lead set by outmarkers Sue Anderson (360m), Les Williams (320m) and Mark Tapping (315m).
As the backmarkers reeled in the leaders, Turville had Crowley on his back shoulder with 150m to go.
However, Crowley had the better turn of foot at the end of the mile and he sprinted clear to win in a time of 4:37.30 - 1.86 seconds clear of a gallant Turville.
Crowley had a big 2022, finishing third in the men's 45 800m at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Finland.
The 2023 World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships are to be held in Torun, Poland from March 26 to April 1.
Veteran Bendigo athlete Glenn Stephens showed he still has plenty in the tank by winning the final of the men's 400m.
In the final event of the carnival, Stephens was the outmarker on 60m and he blew his younger rivals away to score a popular victory.
Stephens has been racing at the carnival for more than 20 years. He won his first Victorian Athletics League event at Maryborough in 1999 in the novice 70m.
Bendigo middle-distance runners Jake Hilson and Lonain Burnett qualified for the final of the open 800m.
Hilson (40m) and Burnett (50m) conceded a big start to the outmarkers and it proved too a big task in the two-lap event.
Olivia Goder (122m) proved too strong and scored an impressive win in 1:57.49 seconds.
Hilson was sixth in 2:01.04, with Burnett eighth in 2:03.58.
One of the highlights of the day was Liam Hanrahan's win in the open 1600m final.
Hanrahan (130m), who earlier the day had finished second behind Goder in the 800m final, looked destined for another second placing when he trailed Jacob Sprunt (100m) by a considerable margin heading into the home straight.
Hanrahan dug deep to finish powerfully, while Sprunt had no petrol left in the tank, and Hanrahan hit the front in the final stride to claim victory - much to the delight of the crowd.
