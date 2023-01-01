Spirit's championship credentials in the spotlight against WNBL big guns

The Bendigo Spirit round out the first half of the WNBL season with games against two title contenders.
The Melbourne Boomers (9-1), the Spirit (8-1) and the Southside Flyers (7-3) have started to put a gap on the rest of the league through eight rounds.
The Spirit play the Flyers, the only team to have beaten Bendigo, in Melbourne on Friday night and host the Boomers on Sunday afternoon.
A 10-1 or 9-2 record through 11 games of the 21-game season would have the Spirit well-placed to grab a top-two berth for the WNBL play-offs.
"Southside will be a championship contender, so if you want to win the championship they're a team you have to go through,'' Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said.
"We're lucky that we get to play them two more times which gives us the chance to make adjustments.
"There's areas where we want to continue to improve as a team because that's the kind of team we are.
"We'll continue to find improvement out of wins and losses."
Southside has won its past three matches to catapult into third place on the ladder.
The depth and quality of their frontcourt gave the Spirit plenty of headaches in their 96-67 win over Bendigo on December 23.
The Boomers, who are unbeaten at home, displaced the Spirit at the top of the table and have quietly built an impressive record.
They haven't lost since their 67-57 defeat to Southside in round two.
Adding some spice to the Spirit's match-up with the Boomers is the fact Melbourne's assistant coach is Bendigo sporting great and two-time Spirit WNBL championship player Kristi Harrower.
The Spirit are expected to regain Abbey Wehrung (illness) for Friday night's game against Southside, but Tess Lavey (calf) remains in doubt.
WNBL LADDER
Melbourne Boomers 9-1
Bendigo Spirit 8-1
Southside Flyers 7-3
Townsville Fire 5-3
Perth Lynx 4-5
Sydney Uni Flames 3-7
Adelaide Lightning 3-8
UC Capitals 0-11
